Now that spring has begun, we continue to report on the cheapest camper vans from well-known and reputable specialists. In this case, we want you to discover the McLouis Menfys 1, based on the 5.4 metre long Fiat Ducato.

It is not a vehicle limited to couples, but has a second single bed (146 cm long and 50 cm wide), in addition to the main double bed (186x116). This means that parents can travel with their child, for example.

The weather is starting to get warmer, but the nights are still cool, so the stationary heating included in the Menfys 1 still comes in handy. This solution also gives you the opportunity to go to the mountains in winter and enjoy a pleasant and comfortable indoor climate.

Gallery: McLouis Menfys Van 1

5 Photos

With everything you need

Before we go on to analyse the camper conversion, it is worth explaining that the engine is the 120 PS 2.2-litre Multijet turbodiesel block, which works together with a six-speed manual gearbox. We think this is a good combination to achieve the best possible fuel economy.

Moving on to the cabin of this camper, the model comes with a toilet, while the full kitchen comprises two burners, a sink and a large 70-litre fridge. For comfortable 'living', the interior height is 189 centimetres.

In addition, a practical four-seater dinette can be created, as the front seats swivel. The tanks, both the clean water and grey water tanks, each hold 90 litres.

Good value

McLouis offers interesting extras for this van, such as an electric step, a mosquito net for the side door and blackout modules, if you can afford to spend more.

As mentioned in the headline, the Menfys 1 can be found for €51,000 (approx. £44,000) online. However, we recommend that you look for your nearest retailer for a more detailed quotation.

Sources: McLouis and 3csrl