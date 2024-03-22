Manufacturers' annual press conferences are both a review and an outlook. They present the balance sheet figures for the past year (usually great) and reveal a little about the new products planned for the current year (even better). Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles was no exception.

Board Member for Marketing and Sales Lars Krause presented the latest member of the ID. Buzz family: the ID. Buzz GTX with an output of 340 PS. Thanks to an electric motor on the front and rear axle, it offers 4MOTION all-wheel drive.

VW ID. Buzz GTX (2024)

The ID. Buzz GTX will be launched in two versions: with a normal wheelbase and a new 79-kWh battery (gross energy content: 84 kWh) and with an extended wheelbase coupled with an also new 86-kWh battery (gross: 91 kWh). The market launch of both ID. Buzz GTX will take place in the second half of the year; pre-sales will start in the summer.

Based on the course set last year and the current business figures, VW Commercial Vehicles CEO Carsten Intra is talking about a veritable model firework display in 2024: "Almost all models will be either new or significantly upgraded."

Probably the most important innovation is the T7: the new van will celebrate its premiere at the IAA Transportation in Hanover in autumn. Commercial customers can look forward to more loading volume, more payload, higher trailer loads and a wide range of drive systems including turbo diesel, plug-in hybrid and pure electric drive.

After the California Concept based on the current Multivan already caused a stir in 2023, the new camper van will also celebrate its world premiere in 2024. Its new three-room concept with two sliding doors provides a more spacious living experience overall. The California will also be launched as a plug-in hybrid for the first time.

The Multivan will be presented in 2024 as the 4MOTION, which also offers an exciting innovation as a plug-in hybrid: While the front axle is driven by the combustion engine, an electric motor takes over the rear axle. This enables a uniquely efficient and also lighter implementation of all-wheel drive.

The Crafter will go on sale in the first half of 2024 with a completely new cockpit landscape and a wide range of helpful assistants: from Turn Assist and an emergency braking system to Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Change Assist. Many of the new systems will already be standard equipment in the new Crafter.

The electric age will also begin for the Caddy in 2024. It will be available as a plug-in hybrid with a combination of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and fast-charging electric drive. All Caddy models will also receive a significant upgrade with a new digital cockpit and a range of intelligent assistants.

With a view to planning beyond the current decade, Intra explained the development of the so-called SPACE vehicle family. Based on the Group's SSP platform, VW Commercial Vehicles will develop its own commercial vehicle platform for vehicles in the B and C segments - for passenger and goods transport.

"The first vehicle in the SPACE family will be a fully electric Crafter. It is scheduled to roll off the production line as early as 2028. Incidentally, the same applies to all other models in the family: they are all fully electric vehicles," explains the VW Commercial Vehicles CEO. The SPACE models are to be manufactured at all three VW Commercial Vehicles sites in Germany and Poland in future and will guarantee the capacity utilisation of the plants.