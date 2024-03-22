Never before have so many Lamborghinis been delivered in a single year. This was the case in 2023, when the number of supercars delivered to customers reached 10,112 units. This result enabled the brand with the Bull, which also celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2023, to achieve sales 12.1% higher than the previous year, reaching €2.66 billion.

In particular, orders were placed for the Huracán and Urus, which will be replaced by the new hybrid powertrains this year. The fact that the Revuelto requires a wait time of more than two years after the order was placed means that Automobili Lamborghini has a good base for the years to come.

The best year ever

Automobili Lamborghini ended 2023 with an operating margin of 27.2%. Operating profit exceeded the €700 million mark for the first time, reaching €723 million, 17.8% higher than in 2022.

"This means that our choices and our vision were correct and contributed to the company's organic growth. The €723 million, together with an operating margin of 27.2%, are clear signs that the strategy we adopted was the right one. This allows us to look to the future and plan for the coming years with ambitious new targets." - Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini

Next steps in 2024

As mentioned, this is the year of the Urus PHEV and the plug-in Huracán. In addition, Automobili Lamborghini will make its historic debut in the world's most important endurance championship with the SC63 prototype.