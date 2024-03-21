April 10 is approaching and with it the presentation of the Alfa Romeo Milano, the small SUV from Biscione and the first electric car from the Italian manufacturer. A wait of just over three weeks was broken by the publication of the first (and very brief) teaser video on Alfa Romeo's Instagram profile.

Only the name Alfa Romeo Milano stands out against a body in the brand's usual red. No particular styling details.

The first in history

In fact, we already know a lot about the Alfa Romeo Milano. It will be based on the CMP platform from PSA, the same used by the Jeep Avenger, the Fiat 600 and the new Lancia Ypsilon. The multi-energy powertrain is designed to accommodate electric, electrified and purely combustion units.

It is precisely the electric motor that will give the Alfa Romeo Milano its name, as was the case with its 'cousins'. The powertrain will be made up of an electric motor, coupled to the front axle, with a power output of 156 PS, combined with a 54 kWh battery pack (51 kWh actual), to guarantee a range of around 249 miles, calculated according to the WLTP cycle.

Following on from this, we expect to see the adoption of the 100 PS 1.2-litre mild hybrid, again coupled exclusively to the front wheels. As planned by Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, there will also be an all-wheel drive version with the 136 PS electrified 1.2-litre and a 240 PS all-electric sports version (we don't know if it will be called the Alfa Romeo Milano Quadrifoglio).

Alfa Romeo Milano teaser photos

In terms of styling, as we said, the teaser doesn't give any particular indications. To understand the proportions, we need to refer again to the first official photos published a few weeks ago, which show the Alfa Romeo Milano still completely camouflaged. It is expected to measure just over 4 metres in length, challenging the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross, Ford Puma, Seat Arona, DS 3 and Opel-Vauxhall Mokka.

We'll have to wait until 10 April to find out more about its final lines and styling.