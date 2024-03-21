Work on the Tesla Roadster is not about to stop. Elon Musk's hypercar continues to make headlines, with its high-tech interior and various 'space' solutions.

Going in order, as revealed by Motor Authority, the American company has filed a new patent for the on-board screen, which is largely based on the style anticipated by the 2017 concept.

A science-fiction interior

The photos attached to the patent, filed on 12 March on United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), clearly show a very long screen arranged vertically.

It is likely that this screen will be divided into several parts, with the possibility of controlling all the car's comfort functions (such as air conditioning and cameras) and driving parameters. The images do not specify the size and resolution of the mega-screen, but it is likely to have a diagonal of at least 14-15 inches.

Launch imminent

Aside from the interior, the Roadster promises to impress in terms of performance, so much so that Elon Musk has again stated that the hypercar will be available at launch with a dedicated package from SpaceX, the CEO's own aerospace company. In practice, the Tesla could be equipped with "rocket engines" that would considerably improve its acceleration, top speed, braking and cornering behaviour.

Indeed, the performance of the 'supercharged' Tesla would be exceptional, with a 0-62 mph sprint claimed in less than a second, as well as a top speed of more than 250 mph.

The battery will be 200 kWh and the range could be around 600 miles. According to the latest rumours reported by Elon Musk himself, the production model could be unveiled by the end of 2024, with the first deliveries scheduled for early 2025.