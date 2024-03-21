The VW ID. Buzz GTX has been long awaited, now it's here. And with its 340 PS all-wheel drive, it is the most powerful Transporter of all time. It is available with two wheelbases and two different batteries.

Until now, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz was previously only available with a 204 PS rear-wheel drive, i.e. with the unit that has long since been replaced by the new 286 PS motor in the ID.4/5 and ID.7. The ID. Buzz GTX now has this, as well as a front motor. The top-of-the-range engine now offers 136 PS more than the previous version.

Drive and batteries

The 340 PS all-wheel drive is familiar from the ID.4 GTX, among others. Like that model, the aforementioned 286 PS motor is used at the rear. This is a permanent magnet synchronous machine (PSM) of the type APP550 (axle-parallel PSM with approx. 550 Nm).

An asynchronous machine (ASM) is installed at the front, which only switches on when required. This bears the abbreviation AKA150 and is probably made by Magna. We don't know what the abbreviation means, but the number 150 probably also stands for the approximate torque here - 134 Nm to be precise. The maximum output is 109 PS. Both GTX models accelerate to 62 mph in around 6.5 seconds; the speed limit is 99 mph.

The 86 kWh battery with 13 modules

Instead of the familiar 77-kWh battery, the two new batteries from the Modularen Elektrobaukasten platform (MEB) are installed: The version with normal wheelbase gets the 79-kWh battery, which was introduced in the ID.3 GTX. Like the old battery, it has a gross capacity of 84 kWh, so VW may just be releasing more capacity for use. However, the battery for the long wheelbase version is definitely new: here, the 86 kWh battery from the ID.7 GTX Tourer is installed, which stores 86 kWh net (91 kWh gross) and curiously consists of an odd number of modules (13).

Charging in just 25 minutes

The 79 kWh battery can be charged with up to 185 kW. This should enable it to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes - a new record for the VW Group. This results in a charging speed of 2.2 kWh per minute. For comparison, the 77 kWh battery in the well-known VW ID. Buzz Pro can be charged with a maximum of 170 kW according to VW, with a charging time of 30 minutes, albeit for the slightly larger charging range of 5 to 80 per cent. This corresponds to a charging speed of 1.9 kWh/min.

The 86 kWh battery can even be charged with up to 200 kW - another new best value in the VW programme. A charging stroke from 10 to 80 per cent takes "less than half an hour". This means that the charging speed here is at least 2.0 kWh/min.

As with the ID.7, the battery is automatically preconditioned when the DC charger is entered as the sat nav destination. Alternatively, the battery can also be preheated or precooled manually. Routes with up to ten charging stops can be planned on the Internet (e.g. using a smartphone or the VW web portal) and then transferred to the car.

Thanks to the new drive, the maximum towing capacity also increases. The ID. Buzz GTX with normal wheelbase offers 1,800 kilos (braked, 8 per cent gradient), while the ID. Buzz GTX with long wheelbase is 1,600 kilos. This increases the towing capacity by 800 and 600 kilos respectively. VW promises that the 4Motion all-wheel drive also offers great traction advantages when towing a trailer, particularly on wet or loose surfaces.

VW ID. Buzz Pro VW ID. Buzz GTX

Distinctive exterior appearance

Visually, the ID. Buzz GTX can be recognised by its distinctive front end. A new feature is the bumper with the low, black honeycomb grille in the centre. Also unique: Newly designed daytime running lights are integrated into the bumper on the left and right: two LED triangles, one on top of the other, which together look like an arrowhead.

The ID. Buzz GTX comes with Matrix LED headlights and new 19-inch aluminium wheels in the "Venlo" design as standard. New 21-inch wheels are also available as an option ("Caracas" or "Townsville", both black, but the latter with a polished surface).

Exclusively for the ID. Buzz GTX, the "Cherry Red" paint finish is being introduced, optionally in combination with "Mono Silver Metallic" as shown in the pictures. There is also a choice of six other solid colours and four two-tone paint finishes.

Cockpit, seating system and boot

New in the cockpit of the entire model range are an optional head-up display and a 12.9-inch touchscreen (instead of 12.0 inches) with improved menu navigation. In addition, the touch bar for temperature and volume control is now illuminated.

VW ID. Buzz Pro (2022) VW ID. Buzz GTX

At the front there are electrically adjustable seats with memory function, the black velour upholstery has a diamond pattern as well as red contrasting stitching and red piping. There is also red stitching on the steering wheel, as well as a red clasp and GTX lettering:

Also new in the ID. Buzz is the voice assistant Ida, which can also answer knowledge questions and perform other tasks thanks to its connection to Wikipedia and ChatGPT. The assistance systems now also offer remote-controlled parking via smartphone and a warning before the door is opened if a bicycle is approaching from behind.

A black headliner is intended to emphasise the sporty character of the GTX models. However, the ID. Buzz with a long wheelbase is also available with a panoramic roof that can be electronically switched to transparent or opaque.

The ID. Buzz GTX with a normal wheelbase is available as a five-seater with a 40:60 split three-seater bench seat in the second row or as a six-seater with two individual seats in the second and third rows. The long-wheelbase version can also be ordered as a seven-seater with a three-seater bench seat in the second row and two individual seats in the rear. The seats in the second row can be moved lengthways by 15 cm in the normal version and by 20 cm in the LWB model.

The boot of the standard five-seater version has a capacity of 1,121 to 2,123 litres, while the long-wheelbase version has a capacity of 1,340 to 2,469 litres. With seven occupants, the latter offers 306 litres of storage space behind the third row. Depending on the seat configuration, both versions can be equipped with a "multiflex board", which offers a second loading level and a flat loading area when the rear seats are folded down.

The market launch of both ID. Buzz GTX will be launched in the second half of 2024; pre-sales are scheduled to start in the summer. VW has not yet revealed the prices.

The bottom line

VW continues to improve the electric modular system introduced in 2019. The range is increasing thanks to the new 79 kWh battery, which should gradually replace the familiar 77 kWh battery in the other MEB models as well. The new 86 kWh battery will also fit in models with a longer wheelbase (such as the ID.7 or the ID. Buzz LWB). In addition, the maximum charging capacities are moving towards 200 kW. The old 204 PS motor (in the ID. Buzz and ID.3) will presumably soon make way for the more powerful but more economical 286 PS unit.