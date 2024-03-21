BMW is completely reinventing itself when it comes to electric cars. The future goes by the name of "New Class" and thus follows on from the models of the same name from the 1960s, which put the brand back on the road to success. A closer-to-production version of the New Class Saloon was presented at the IAA 2023, and now it is followed by an SUV with the additional abbreviation X.

The BMW Vision New Class X is not yet the production model, but the outlook given is already quite concrete. The front end catches the eye during the first live inspection: Lots of headlights, little kidney grille. A contrast to many current BMWs. Historically savvy fans of the brand will recognise certain parallels to the coupés of the old New Class from 1965, nicknamed "Chinese eyes".

Gallery: BMW Vision Neue Klasse X (2024)

86 Photos

All in all, the dimensions of the study are still rather vague. However, we assume that it is around 4.70 metres like the current BMW X3, which the side window graphics are also reminiscent of. The rear, on the other hand, has a certain X5 flavour, with a touch of XM, Mercedes GLE or Alfa Romeo Tonale also resonating.

The manufacturer itself boasts: "In the BMW Vision New Class X, the aesthetics, technology, sustainability and philosophy of the New Class are transferred to the field of Sports Activity Vehicles." The first all-electric high derivative based on the new architecture will go into series production at the Debrecen plant (Hungary) in the second half of 2025. The saloon will follow in 2026, with a total of six models planned on three continents.

A new form of drive and chassis control is emphasised. It is based on a new software stack developed in-house by the BMW Group.

Board Member for Development Frank Weber: "Four completely new masterminds are at work in the BMW of the future: high-performance computers that smartly combine what previously ran separately. We developed the first super brain 100 per cent in-house. It integrates the entire drive and driving dynamics with up to ten times more computing power. The second super brain makes the next leap forward in automated driving possible," Weber continues. "In future, we will combine four important control units in a single high-performance computer. The result: more dynamics, more precision, more efficiency and even more driving pleasure."

Speaking of technology, the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology is used (also in the production model). In addition to further improved e-drive units, it also includes new, now round lithium-ion battery cells. Compared to the previous prismatic cells, these have a volumetric energy density that is more than 20 per cent higher. In combination with the switch to an 800-volt system, they accelerate the charging speed by up to 30 per cent. A range of 300 kilometres (186 miles) can be recharged within ten minutes.

In addition, the sixth generation of BMW eDrive provides up to 30 per cent more range. In terms of aerodynamics, the BMW Vision New Class X has a new top value: Air resistance has been reduced by 20 per cent compared to a similar model in the current portfolio.

Inside, there is a slightly raised seating position and a redesigned steering wheel with multifunction buttons. The BMW Panoramic Vision projects the most important information across the entire width of the windscreen. It is supplemented in the series models of the New Class by the further developed Head-up Display.

In the BMW Vision New Class X, the Central Display is elegantly integrated into the instrument panel and offers both passengers in the front seats optimum access to all infotainment functions. The colours displayed are not only transferred to the ambient light, but also to the backlit textile surfaces of the instrument panel.