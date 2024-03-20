Our valued readers have probably already read the "Do you remember?" section. There we present cars from the past that are now almost forgotten. But what about the models that are still on the road in large numbers? The types that everyone knows, that have been on the road for well over 20 years, but in some cases much less.

Will they become classic cars one day? This is a source of controversy. We want to present some of these models in our "Classic of the future?" series.

A turning point at Lamborghini over two decades ago was when Audi took over the reins of the cult sports car brand in 1998. In 2003, the first new model to be presented was the Gallardo, which is structurally related to the Audi R8. The name Gallardo comes from one of the five main fighting bull breeds (the breed was named after Francisco Gallardo, the breeder of these fighting bulls in the 18th century).

The German-Italian bull hit the ground running. In its 10-year career, there were few records that the Gallardo did not break, especially on the racetrack, where it brought Lamborghini back into racing in a big way!

The history

Probably nobody called it a "baby Lambo" back then, because fortunately Anglicisms were not yet so widespread in Sant'Agata Bolognese, but it was actually there in the 1970s that the idea of a small Lamborghini that Ferruccio wanted so much was born.

First came the Urraco and then the Jalpa, but it was not until 1987 as part of the P140 project that the 72-degree V10 was experimented with, in which the gearbox was integrated into the oil sump, a solution that was too costly to be used in series production.

After several major modifications, particularly with the arrival of Audi, the plans for the P140 (later L140) finally led to the development of the Gallardo and its presentation at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show.

The Audi relationship was not only evident in the lack of the brand's typical scissor doors, but the innovative 500 PS 5.0-litre V10 with 90-degree angle features a "cotter pin" solution on the crankshaft, which was eliminated with the introduction of the 5.2-litre engine.

Until 2010, the Superleggera held the 5.0-litre performance record with 530 PS. With the increase in displacement, the Gallardo (with the various "LP" in front) produced between 550 and 570 PS, depending on the version and drive: rear-wheel drive as in the Valentino Balboni or all-wheel drive, either with a 6-speed manual gearbox or with the e-Gear, which has been updated over the years.

The last Lamborghini Gallardo in 2013

Production of the Gallardo came to a glorious end in 2013 after just over 14,000 units had been sold, including limited editions such as the Super Trofeo Stradale, the SE, the Nera and the exclusive GZ8. Its successor was the similarly popular Huracan.

Advantages and disadvantages

Italdesign provided the original design for the Gallardo, but Luc Donckerwolke finalised the design. Luc has been head of design at the Hyundai Group for several years. The Gallardo's striking features were the short nose with the windscreen pulled far forward and the rather angular but pleasantly simple rear end. In fact, this Lambo was not as visually striking as later models.

Lamborghini Gallardo, the rear

Inside, the Gallardo welcomes you with an approachability unthinkable for its V12 cousins and a sense of control and overview that immediately projects a new era of Lamborghini, with the paddle shifters on the steering wheel (with e-gear transmission) perfectly reminiscent of the shape of bull horns.

Lamborghini Gallardo, the interior

The dimensions Exterior length 4.30 metres width 1.90 metres Height 1.16 metres Wheelbase 2.56 metres Unladen weight 1,520 kg Wheels Front

235/35 R19 Rear 295/30 R19 Interior Luggage compartment

110 litres

As for the engine, the "German ancestry" of the V10 was perhaps most criticised by Lamborghini purists in the early years of Audi management. Now, after years of results, we are all aware of the important contribution made by this mighty V10, which is Italian-German and Hungarian by design.

Hungarian? Yes, because the crankcase and cylinder block were manufactured at the Audi Hungaria Zrt. plant in Györ (Hungary) (known for the TT ), while the final assembly took place in Sant'Agata Bolognese (Italy).

Lamborghini Gallardo, the engine

A Lamborghini that was also revolutionary because of its optional e-Gear gearbox: as an alternative to the always pleasing manual six-speed gearbox, the Gallardo could be fitted with this gearbox for an extra €9,600, the e-Gear, an electrically operated six-speed gearbox that was hailed as amazing at the time, even if 20 years later we have to admit that something has literally "changed" technologically... so be careful, don't overdo it and observe the maintenance intervals!

Lamborghini Gallardo (e-Gear, 2003) Engine 4,961 cc 90° V10 Power output 500 PS at 7,800 rpm Torque 510 Nm at 4,500 rpm Gearbox Automated 6-speed gearbox Max. Maximum speed 193 mph 0-100 km/h 4.2 seconds

How much does it cost?

To evaluate the term 'over time', you should know that compared to the around €146,000 needed for a new Gallardo in 2003, 20 years later a Huracan EVO (and Integral) is expected to have a list price of around €240,000. Ok, the horsepower has gone up to 640, but it follows that the market values of some Gallardo's today can be considered favourable in some cases!

And I say 'in some cases' because if you start at around €85/90,000 to €110/120,000 for the very first series, like the one I tested, whereas for the 520 PS Spyder or the rare SE or NERA you start at €110/120,000 and with the 'ad-personan' options and special colours that drive up the sales price, which for limited edition models such as the Superleggera or my favourite, the Valentino Balboni, can reach €200,000 and more.