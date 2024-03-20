Batteries for electric cars have different internal architectures. There are those that are divided into modules and those that have a cell-to-cell structure, to give two examples. However, some cars prefer an intermediate solution, i.e. they adopt 'dual' or, if you prefer, 'split in two' batteries.

This is the case with the Tesla Cybertruck, for example, and the GMC Hummer EV, which have a similar structure for the same purpose. Let's see which ones.

The two modules of the Hummer EV

With a few exceptions, electric car batteries operate at 400 volts. But if they are divided into two large modules connected in series, they can double the voltage to 800 volts. This is the case with the Hummer EV, already mentioned, a 400-volt vehicle which, connected to a particularly powerful recharging point, can withstand 800 volts by connecting its two battery packs in series.

In this way, the car can recharge up to 350 kW of power, a value that allows it to gain around 150 km (93 miles) for every 10 minutes spent at the charging station.

The Hummer EV's battery is made up of two identical modules stacked one on top of the other.

The Cybertruck goes in four directions

The Tesla Cybertruck is also equipped with a similar battery, a split pack. It has a structural function, but prefers to maintain a split into modules - four, to be precise, of 200 volts each.

This means that, when connected in series during charging, they can reach a voltage of 800 volts, enabling Elon Musk and co's famous electric pick-up to charge up to 350 kW (perhaps if you connect it to a V4 supercharger).

As well as having an 800-volt platform, the Tesla Cybertruck is also equipped with a charging vehicle.

On the other hand, if you charge it with a V3 Supercharger, the Cybertruck goes straight to 400 volts, connecting the motors in series two by two to take advantage of the maximum power of this type of charger, which can go up to 250 kW.

Goodbye DC-DC converter

The series-mounted module solution offers a number of advantages. The first is the absence of a DC-DC converter or any other device acting as a voltage modifier, as the modules are able to 'adapt' to the columns, automatically maximising performance. This absence also has advantages in terms of cost and size.

The electric Porsche Macan

They also make it easy to develop new versions of these cars. Tesla, for example, has stated that it could in future present a Cybertruck with a 1,000-volt architecture (as on the Tesla Semi). This will probably be achieved by adding a fifth module to the existing battery pack.

If we look at the market, we can see that other electric cars are adopting this type of battery. The new Porsche Macan EV, for example, has a split battery and an architecture that goes up to 800 volts. Ford, for its part, has filed a patent for 800-volt electric vehicles with a battery pack divided into several groups.