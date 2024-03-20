Even commercial vehicles like the Volkswagen Crafter need to be kept fresh over the course of their lives, and that is why the manufacturer is now giving its large van an update that - at least visually on the outside - is not really noticeable, if at all. However, there will be some technical changes when the new model is available to pre-order from April 2024.

The cockpit in particular has been completely revised. It now has the latest generation infotainment system. The revised features also include the "Digital Cockpit", a multifunction steering wheel, an electronic parking brake and various assistance systems. The digital voice assistant with ChatGPT integration is a key option. But let's go into more detail.

Gallery: VW Crafter (2024)

The new Crafter will therefore be available with digital instruments as standard. In addition, there is a new infotainment screen with a 10.3-inch diagonal. A 12.9-inch touchscreen is also available as an option, which is also free-standing on the dashboard. The software is characterised by a newly developed graphic interface and self-explanatory menu navigation. In addition, the Volkswagen transporter is equipped with the aforementioned online voice control of numerous vehicle functions.

The handbrake and the automatic transmission switch as well as the controls for the light functions, the buttons in the centre console area and all air vents have been redesigned.

In future, the following systems will be standard on all new Crafters: Front Assist (Emergency Brake Assist including cyclist and pedestrian detection), Lane Assist (lane departure warning system), traffic sign recognition, a speed limiter and an acoustic parking aid for the rear. Travel Assist will be available as an option for the Crafter for the first time. In combination with this, "Emergency Assist" will also be included in the Crafter.

Incidentally, it is not yet known how much VW Commercial Vehicles will charge for the new technology package in the van compared to the current model. However, we consider a moderate increase in the base price to be more than realistic.