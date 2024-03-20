A new engine completes the electrification of Ford's new generation people mover range in Europe (a range that includes the compact five-seat E-Tourneo Courier, the eight-seat E-Tourneo Custom and the nine-seat Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid). Let's take a look at the plug-in hybrid version of the Tourneo Connect.

The new electrified model, available with five or seven seats, travels up to 68 miles in all-electric mode and will be available for order this summer, with the first deliveries scheduled for the last quarter of the year.

The plug-in hybrid on the Tourneo Connect

The new plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, a battery and an electric motor delivering a total output of 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The battery can be recharged up to 50 kW using public DC stations during long journeys or at home using AC charging up to 11 kW6. There are four driving modes:

EV Now : driving in full electric mode;

: driving in full electric mode; EV Auto : selects the use of either the electric motor or the combustion engine to suit the current driving conditions;

: selects the use of either the electric motor or the combustion engine to suit the current driving conditions; EV After : uses only the combustion engine, conserving battery power for later;

: uses only the combustion engine, conserving battery power for later; EV Recharge: retains a driver-defined level of range for later use.

The interior of the Ford Tourneo Connect Plug-In Hybrid

Versions and equipment

The Tourneo Connect PHEV offers five seats or there is the Grand Tourneo Connect PHEV which has seven. By removing the third row of seats, the former offers up to 2.6 m3 of boot space and the latter up to 3.1 m3.

There are three trim versions: Trend, which among other standard features has a digital instrument cluster and 16-inch alloy wheels; Titanium, which adds chrome inserts, roof bars, tinted glass and additional driver assistance systems; and, finally, the Active trim, which has a panoramic roof and 17-inch alloy wheels.

All have the digital instrument cluster with dual 10-inch displays and the SYNC connectivity and infotainment system, compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The Tourneo Connect PHEV also features the FordPass app and is equipped with the driver assistance technologies already available in the range namely Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane-Keeping System and Exit Warning.

Prices have not yet been announced and will be announced in conjunction with the commercial launch.