These are the days of press conferences for the Volkswagen Group brands, busy presenting figures for 2023, together with industrial and product strategies for the years to come. Today it was Audi's turn (+17.4% registrations compared to 2022), which on this occasion announced the launch of 20 new models (including brand new models, new generations and restyling) between 2024 and 2025.

The biggest product offensive in the history of the House of the Four Rings, fresh from the presentation of the Q6 e-tron, a 100% electric medium SUV and Ingolstadt's first model based on the PPE platform. A first step that in 2024 will also see the arrival of the electric A6 and the new generations of A5 and Q5, for which completely new mechanics are planned.

Premium Platform Combusion

This is the name of the new platform, the technical details of which have not been disclosed but which - given the acronym - could share some aspects with the aforementioned PPE (Premium Platform Electric). It will make its debut on the new Q5 and A5, expected during the second half of 2024, and will be used for other models.

As far as the new Audi A5 is concerned, as already reported when the various spy photos were published, it will to all intents and purposes be the new A4 with a new name. Audi will in fact dedicate the even numbers to electric models and the odd numbers to those with combustion and electrified engines.

Audi A5 Avant spy photo Audi Q5 2024 spy photo

Saloon/estate and SUV will not be the only new models from Audi in 2024: the new A6 e-tron will make its debut in the summer as a saloon, with the Avant coming later. A 100% electric saloon and estate, anticipated some time ago by two concepts, it will also based on the PPE.

"Our vision is quite clear. We are fully committed to electric mobility", commented Gernot Döllner, CEO of Audi, during the press conference. Indeed, the company's goal is to become a 100 per cent electric manufacturer from 2033 onwards, while emphasising the need for a soft approach. 'If there are fluctuations in the transition, we can react.

Speaking of transition, the company's plans are confirmed and from 2026 only battery-powered models will be presented, but traditional engines (including plug-in powertrains) will remain in the range until 2033.

Audi A6 e-tron Avant Audi A6 e-tron Avant Concept

What's next for Audi

But what will be new from Audi in 2024/2025? After the debuts of the restyled A3 and Q6 e-tron we expect the A5, A6 and Q5 later this year. In 2025, it should be the turn of the new A7 and the flagship A8, probably only available in electric version, to compete with the BMW i7 and Mercedes EQS in the battery-powered premium saloon segment.

Audi Q6 e-tron Audi A3 (2024)

During the press conference, Döllner also spoke of a 100 per cent electric model to be positioned below the Q4, currently the entry model to the e-tron range. This could be the new Q2, based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform.