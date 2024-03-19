The legendary Nissan GT-R R35 is about to say goodbye for good. This could happen by the end of 2025, as we've reported several times in recent months. Today, the Japanese manufacturer is back at it again, presenting the two (possibly) last special editions of this iconic car.

Called the T-Spec Takumi Edition and the Skyline Edition, they pay tribute to Japan and to the many emotions that this sports car has been able to convey over the years to the many enthusiasts who have been able to drive it.

A tribute to the masters

The first of the two special editions created by Nissan for the GT-R T-spec, the latest evolution of the sports car, is called the T-Spec Takumi Edition. This is a limited edition, created from the GT-R T-Spec for the US market, designed to pay tribute to the Takumi master craftsmen of the same name, responsible at Nissan for the manual assembly of each GT-R VR38DETT engine.

On this special edition, the engine badge signed by the craftsman dedicated to its creation features a red font and is associated with a gold plate bearing the chassis number.

Nissan GT-R T-Spec Takumi Edition Nissan GT-R T-Spec Takumi Edition

For the occasion, according to Nissan, each of the engines in the T-Spec Takumi Edition cars has been or will be built with even greater care than usual, with a high level of precision in the tolerances of the components and extreme care in balancing them during assembly.

Nissan GT-R T-Spec Takumi Edition

From an aesthetic point of view, the Japanese manufacturer has chosen to equip this special edition with Midnight Purple exterior paint, a specific reference to some of the most emblematic editions in the Skyline/GT-R range, and exclusive Mori Green interior trim.

Mechanically, the T-Spec Takumi Edition features carbon-ceramic brakes derived from the GT-R Nismo, 20-inch Rays alloy wheels with Nismo gold paint, all Nismo trim elements and wider front wings.

Nissan GT-R T-Spec Takumi Edition

A tribute to history

The second special edition designed to celebrate the Japanese sports car is called the GT-R Skyline Edition and is designed to celebrate both Japan's most iconic skylines (landscapes) and previous generations of the Oriental coupe, particularly the R34.

Based on the GT-R Premium, it features the historic Bayside Blue exterior paint and Sora Blue interior trim. This is an iconic colour combination, present in the imagination of all motoring enthusiasts and once much in demand on GT-Rs, which was withdrawn from the list at the same time as the previous R34 was discontinued.

Nissan GT-R Skyline Edition

Details and prices of the Nissan GT-R T-spec Takumi Edition and Skyline Edition will be announced at a later date, and it is not yet certain if they will ever arrive in Europe.