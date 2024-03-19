422 PS and 500 Nm of torque, a 9-speed AMG Speedshift MCT and rear-wheel drive, 4.6 seconds from 0 to 62 mph and a top speed of 174 mph. Sounds pretty good so far, doesn't it? And yet some people will now turn up their noses, because these figures belong to the new Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé, which has now been presented with a 48-volt mild-hybridised 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Ouch. But perhaps not stupid at all?

Exterior

In terms of dimensions, the four-cylinder entry-level model into the GT world of Mercedes-AMG does not really differ from its more powerful relatives. The 43 model is 4.73 metres long, 1.93 metres wide (five centimetres narrower) and 1.35 metres flat. Nevertheless, it will be possible to tell the models apart visually in future.

The newly designed front apron with large air intakes (active aerodynamics are also on board) across the entire width of the vehicle is particularly striking. According to the manufacturer, the narrower front and rear wings and the reduced track width are intended to emphasise the elegant character. There is also a new trim piece for the front wings. The rear view is characterised by the additionally modified rear apron and round instead of trapezoidal twin tailpipe trims on the left and right.

The AMG GT 43 rolls on 19-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. Further variants with a diameter of 19 or 20 inches are available as an option. Forged 21-inch wheels are also available.

Interior and equipment

No major surprises await us in the interior design either. The fully digital instrument cluster? We know it. The 11.9-inch multimedia touchscreen in portrait format in the centre console with MBUX infotainment system? We know it too. It offers AMG-specific content in five display styles. In addition, the AMG GT 43 is equipped with electrically adjustable AMG sports seats in nappa leather as standard. The same applies to the optional AMG Performance seats with integrated head restraints and increased lateral support.

The seats can also be customised to suit your mood with different upholstery in three colours and seven colour combinations for the interior in total. In addition to the standard high-gloss black, the trim elements are also available in aluminium or carbon fibre. There are also the two trim elements: wood birch grey open-pore and wood ash ship's deck brown open-pore with aluminium strips. This model is also optionally available as a 2+2-seater. If required, the luggage compartment can be extended using the fold-down rear seat backrest.

Drive and technical details

Let's move on to the centrepiece and the point that is likely to provoke discussion at the downsizing-hating regulars' table. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine (familiar from the AMG A 45 S) also reaches its maximum output of 422 PS at 6,750 rpm in the AMG GT 43. However, the maximum torque of 500 Nm is already available between 3,250 rpm and 5,000 rpm. In the performance compact car, this only happens at significantly higher engine speeds. Why is that? Read more ...

Depending on the situation, the system can not only rely on an additional boost of 14 PS from the belt-driven starter generator. An electric exhaust gas turbocharger is also used. An electric motor measuring around four centimetres in width is integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft - between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the fresh air side. This electronically controlled motor drives the turbocharger shaft directly, accelerating the compressor wheel before the exhaust gas flow takes over the conventional drive.

The engine power is transmitted via a 9-speed automatic transmission, which replaces the torque converter with a wet start-up clutch. This reduces the weight (the model has a kerb weight of 1.8 tonnes when ready to drive and is therefore around 200 kg lighter than the versions with a V8 engine) and is intended to optimise the response to accelerator pedal commands thanks to its lower inertia.

The AMG GT 43 is equipped with steel spring suspension as standard. The latest generation of adaptive adjustable damping is available as an option. The suspension control unit uses data analysis to adjust the damping force for each wheel in just a few milliseconds to suit the situation. Customisable via the various modes, there is a choice of "Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport +" and "Individual" as well as "RACE", which is included in the optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package.

Internally ventilated and perforated brake discs measuring 390 x 36 mm with six-piston fixed callipers are fitted to the front axle, while 360 x 26 mm single-piston floating callipers are fitted to the rear axle. The AMG GT 43 can also be equipped with active rear-axle steering on request.

Prices and market launch

How much will the manufacturer charge in the future for the model with the halved V8 engine? Half the number of cylinders, half the price. That would be logical, and the full-fat model is listed in the configurator at £164,765. £82,000 would therefore be the target, but that is unrealistic. We expect a starting price in the range of £110,000 to £130,000. We will find out how much it really is at the - also still unknown - market launch.