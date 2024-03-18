For most people, 802 PS would actually be more than enough. For the people at Brabus, however, this is not the case. That's why the tuner has now unveiled the Brabus 930 S, which is based on the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance and, as the name suggests, delivers 930 PS. Blimey.

And it also has a maximum torque of 1,510 Nm. To achieve these crazy figures, Brabus increases the output of the 4.0-litre V8 from 612 to 740 PS with new turbochargers, a new exhaust and appropriate tuning. The 190 PS electric motor mounted on the rear axle, however, remains unchanged. The tuner claims that the 930 sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 mph. More would probably be possible, but it is electronically limited. There is also a warranty on the drivetrain. Three years or 100,000 km (60,000 miles).

Gallery: Brabus 930 S based on Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance

48 Photos

Inside and out, there are the usual visual improvements from Brabus. Lots of carbon fibre and 22-inch monobloc wheels highlight the exterior changes, while the interior features all the quilted leather you could wish for. As an example, the tuner has sent pictures of two different interiors. In the end, however, every customer request, no matter how crazy, is catered for. Brabus also made changes to the suspension to lower the chassis height in certain driving modes and fitted 265/35ZR22 front and 295/30ZR22 rear tyres.

Thanks to the electric motor and the 6 kWh battery in the rear, the Brabus 930 S achieves (on paper) an astonishingly low fuel consumption of 4.4 litres/100 km (64.2 mpg-UK). The manufacturer claims an electric range of 21 miles. However, you will probably only realise these figures if you think very carefully about when to use all 930 PS. Cost point for the complete package? €481,950 (approx. £412,000), at least for the vehicles shown in the pictures.