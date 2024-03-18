Right now, if you want to drive a sports car and convertible from Aston Martin, you have a couple of options on the market but they don't come cheap. We're talking about the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster V12 and DB12 Volante.

A more affordable alternative for open-top British style? Well, for anyone with a sports car like the Mazda MX-5, tuner Damd has something for them. Does that name ring a bell? No wonder, as the Japanese company already showed a curious body kit inspired by Aston Martin, based on a Toyota GT86.

You don't find Damd's name strange, do you? Probably because you've already read about the cheaply priced, modern, classic Renault 4 we told you about a few weeks ago.

Classics, SUVs, sports cars... Damd and his madness

But there is more, because among its creations we find models based on the Suzuki Jimny, one of the cheapest SUVs in Europe, which we have seen become luxury models like the classic Land Rover Defender or the already legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class, into a sporty TT like the Mercedes-AMG G 63, into an American 4x4 like the Ford Bronco or into two rally icons, like the Renault 5 Turbo or the Lancia Delta Integrale.

Gallery: Aston Martin convertible with Mazda MX-5 base

5 Photos

A Mazda MX-5, turned into an Aston Martin

On this occasion, the preparation is based on a Mazda MX-5 NC, or in other words, the previous generation of the Japanese convertible, always valued for its driving dynamics. A model that, nowadays, can be bought second-hand in Europe for between £7,000 and £15,000, depending on the version.

On that basis, Damd proposes a preparation kit costing 483,800 yen without paint, approximately £2,500 at the current exchange rate, which offers everything you need to look like a real Aston Martin.

The exterior kit is quite complete, as it includes front bumper, grille, air intakes, rear bumper, different emblems, the two rear aerodynamic 'humps'... Similarly, DAMD DS5 wheels are offered, which are mounted on Bridgestone Potenza RE050 tyres.

However, in this case, no mention is made of the work carried out on the interior. Remember that the Toyota GT86 mentioned above offered upholstery, trim, steering wheels, instrumentation.