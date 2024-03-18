Almost 16.4 million cars are produced in Europe every year, at least according to ACEA 's figures for 2022, but where are these vehicles really made? Which countries have the most factories and which manufacturers or groups operate where?

To answer these simple but intriguing questions, we have consulted the latest reports from the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) and compiled a list of all active factories in Europe.

The data we have revised refers to an "extended" Europe, which includes the 27 EU countries, but also Serbia, Turkey and the United Kingdom. There are 104 factories in total.

Germany remains at the top

As can be seen from the following ranking, Germany is still the clear leader in Europe with 24 factories. The United Kingdom is in second place with 19 production facilities, while France is in third place with twelve factories.

Germany: 24 United Kingdom: 19 France: 12 Italy: 9 Spain: 8 Czech Republic: 4 Slovakia: 4 Turkey: 4 Belgium: 3 Hungary: 3 Netherlands: 2 Portugal: 2 Romania: 2 Sweden: 2 Austria: 1 Croatia: 1 Finland: 1 Poland: 1 Serbia: 1 Slovenia: 1

Italy and Spain, on the other hand, are not on the podium with nine and eight factories respectively, followed by the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Turkey with four factories each.

Groups and brands

It is equally interesting to understand what is actually produced in these 104 factories, for which car companies and for which brands. This information can be found in the next detailed ranking, which we have compiled based on the same ACEA data.

Germany BMW Group - Dingolfing (BMW) BMW Group - Leipzig (BMW) BMW Group - Munich (BMW) BMW Group - Regensburg (BMW) Ford Europe - Cologne (Ford) Ford Europe - Saarlouis (Ford) Mercedes-Benz Group - Bremen (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz Group - Rastatt (Mercedes-Benz) Mercedes-Benz Group - Sindelfingen (Mercedes-Benz) Next.e.GO Mobile - Aachen (e.GO) Stellantis - Eisenach (Opel/Vauxhall) Stellantis - Rüsselsheim (Opel/Vauxhall, DS) Tesla Motors - Grünheide (Tesla) Vanwall - Greding (Vanwall) Volkswagen AG - Dresden (Volkswagen) Volkswagen AG - Emden (Volkswagen) Volkswagen AG - Heilbronn (Audi) Volkswagen AG - Ingolstadt (Audi) Volkswagen AG - Leipzig (Porsche) Volkswagen AG - Neckarsulm (Audi) Volkswagen AG - Osnabrück (Volkswagen, Porsche, Skoda) Volkswagen AG - Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen (Porsche) Volkswagen AG - Wolfsburg (Volkswagen, Seat) Volkswagen AG - Zwickau (Cupra, Volkswagen)

United Kingdom Aston Martin Lagonda - Gaydon (Aston Martin) Aston Martin Lagonda - St Athan (Aston Martin) BMW Group - Cowley (MINI) BMW Group - Goodwood (Rolls-Royce) Caterham - Dartford (Caterham) Geely UK - Ansty (LEVC) Geely UK - Coventry (LEVC) Ginetta - Garforth (Ginetta) Jaguar Land Rover - Castle Bromwich (Jaguar) Jaguar Land Rover - Halewood (Land Rover) Jaguar Land Rover - Solihull (Jaguar, Land Rover) Lotus Group/Geely - Hethel - (Lotus) McLaren Automotive - Woking (McLaren) Morgan Motor Company - Malvern (Morgan) Nissan Motor Corporation - Sunderland (Nissan) Stellantis - Ellesmere Port (Opel/Vauxhall) Toyota Motor Europe - Burnaston (Toyota) TVR - Walliswood (TVR) Volkswagen AG - Crewe (Bentley)

France (Bentley) Bugatti Rimac - Molsheim (Bugatti) Ineos - Hambach (Ineos, Smart) MDI - Carros (MDI) Renault Group - Dieppe (Alpine) Renault Group - Douai (Renault) Renault Group - Flins (Nissan, Renault) Stellantis - Hordain (Citroën, Fiat, Opel/Vauxhall, Peugeot, Toyota) Stellantis - Mulhouse (DS, Peugeot) Stellantis - Poissy (DS, Opel) Stellantis - Rennes (Citroën, Peugeot) Stellantis - Sochaux (DS, Peugeot) Toyota Motor Europe - Onnaing (Toyota)

Onnaing (Toyota) Italy DR Automobiles Groupe - Macchia d'Isernia (DR, EVO, Sportequipe, X) Ferrari - Maranello (Ferrari) Pagani - San Cesario Sul Panaro (Pagani) Stellantis - Cassino (Alfa Romeo, Maserati) Stellantis - Melfi (Fiat, Jeep) Stellantis - Mirafiori (Fiat, Maserati) Stellantis - Modena (Maserati) Stellantis - Pomigliano d'Arco (Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Fiat) Volkswagen AG - Sant'Agata Bolognese (Lamborghini)

Spain Ford Europe - Almusafes (Ford) Renault Group - Palencia (Renault) Renault Group - Valladolid (Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Renault) Stellantis - Zaragoza - (Citroën, Opel/Vauxhall) Stellantis - Vigo (Citroën, Opel/Vauxhall, Peugeot, Toyota) Stellantis - Villaverde (Citroën) Volkswagen AG - Landaben (Volkswagen) Volkswagen AG - Martorell (Audi, Cupra, Seat)

Czech Republic Hyundai Motor Company - Nosovice (Hyundai) Toyota Motor Europe - Kolin (Toyota) Volkswagen AG - Kvasiny (Skoda, Seat) Volkswagen AG - Mladá Boleslav (Skoda)

Slovakia Hyundai Motor Company - Zilina (Kia) Jaguar Land Rover - Nitra (Land Rover) Stellantis - Trnava (Citroën, Peugeot) Volkswagen AG - Bratislava (Audi, Porsche, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen)

Turkey Hyundai Motor Company - Izmit (Hyundai) Renault Group - Bursa (Renault) Stellantis - Bursa (Fiat) Toyota Motor Europe - Sakarya (Toyota)

Austria
Volkswagen AG - Wald (Audi)

Hungary Mercedes-Benz Group - Kecskemet (Mercedes-Benz) Suzuki - Esztergom (Suzuki) Volkswagen AG - Győr (Audi)

The Netherlands Donkervoort - Lelystad (Donkervoort) VDL Group - Born (BMW, MINI)

Portugal Toyota Caetano Portugal - Ovar (Toyota) Volkswagen AG - Palmela (Volkswagen)

Romania Ford Europe - Craiova (Ford) Renault Group - Mioveni (Dacia, Renault)

Sweden Koenigsegg Automotive - Ängelholm (Koenigsegg) Volvo Car Corporation/Geely - Torslanda (Volvo)

Austria Magna Steyr - Graz (BMW, Fisker, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota)

Croatia Rimac Group - Sveta Nedjelja (Rimac)

Finland Valmet Automotive - Uusikaupunki (Mercedes-Benz)

Poland Stellantis - Tychy (Abarth, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia)

Serbia Stellantis - Kragujevac (Fiat)

Slovenia Renault Group - Novo Mesto (Renault, smart)



Stellantis and Volkswagen have the most plants

Based on the above figures, it is easy to draw up a final ranking, namely the number of European factories per automotive group. This ranking is led by Stellantis and Volkswagen, which are tied with 20 production sites each.

Far behind are the Renault Group with eight factories and the BMW Group with six plants, followed by Toyota with five plants. Ford, the Chinese Geely Group, Jaguar-Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz have four production facilities, the Hyundai Motor Corporation has three, while all other manufacturers are limited to one factory.

20 factories: Stellantis

20 factories: Volkswagen

8 factories: Renault

6 factories: BMW

5 factories: Toyota

4 factories: Ford

4 factories: Geely

4 factories: Jaguar Land Rover

4 factories: Mercedes-Benz

3 factories: Hyundai

