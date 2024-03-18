In 2016 to mark the 100th anniversary of the BMW Group, Rolls-Royce presented the world with the 103EX Vision Next 100.

An avant-garde concept and a true manifesto of the future of luxury according to the British manufacturer, with (electric) technology and autonomous driving to make the driving experience even more exclusive. A vision that has already found its application in several bespoke models from the British brand in the 'Coachbuild' series, including the Boat Tail, a unique model priced at £20 million.

The luxury of tomorrow

At 5.9 metres long, the Vision Next 100 is purely electric and boasts a truly extreme design, albeit one that incorporates the main Rolls-Royce stylistic codes. The science-fiction bodywork, with its partially streamlined wheels, features the classic chrome grille with vertical slats and the 'Spirit of Ecstasy' crystal figurine.

Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 Concept (2016)

The very long bonnet is reminiscent of the lines of models from the 1930s, but in place of the engine is a space for storing luggage. The rear end, on the other hand, is as receding as in a coupé, and in the centre is the inscription 'Vision Next 100'. but it's not just the exterior that's stunning.

Eleanor thinks of everything

The interior of the Rolls-Royce seats two, but it's conceptually different to any other model from the British marque you've seen so far. The leather sofa seats two and there are no physical controls on the dashboard.

There's no steering wheel and no buttons to adjust the various settings. Eleanor, the virtual assistant that also controls the autonomous driving system, takes care of everything (including driving) and gets you to your destination effortlessly.

Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 Concept

However, beyond the technology, Rolls-Royce is focusing on personalisation with the Vision Next 100. For the company, the future of luxury lies in the ability to personalise your own car, like haute couture. You can choose the body type, wheelbase, materials and upholstery.

A production process known internally as 'Personal Vision' has already found excellent examples in the aforementioned Boat Tail and the Droptails Arcadia and Amethyst.