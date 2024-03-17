The VW Golf has also been available from Audi for four generations. The first A3 was launched in 1996, followed by the five-door model in 1999. Its successor was launched in 2004, 20 years ago, and established the additional name "Sportback" for the A3 with rear doors. Just in time for the facelift of the current A3 (see related links block at the end of the text), we take a look back. Does the second A3 generation, internally known as the 8P, have what it takes to become a classic?

Looking back. It is 23 June 2004: Before the six Audi A4 DTM cars battle for victory at the Norisring on Sunday, another leading actor from Ingolstadt makes his grand entrance. Immediately before the DTM cars take up their starting positions at the season highlight in Nuremberg, 20 Audi A3 Sportbacks complete a few demo laps on the 2.3 kilometre city circuit.

It is the first major public appearance for the new Audi A3 Sportback. Audi itself is delighted: "The first five-door model with the sportiness of a coupé combines the athletic lines of the three-door version with even more space and variability for leisure, family and sports requirements." The vehicles will be driven at the Norisring by Audi employees who are involved in the project and development.

At the 2003 Geneva Motor Show, Audi presents the second generation of the A3, the Type 8P, which was designed by Gary Telaak in 2000 (the final design was frozen in 2001). However, the new A3 is only presented there as a three-door hatchback saloon with four-cylinder engines. As with the VW Golf V, which made its debut in the same year, it was based on the Volkswagen Group's PQ35 platform. New petrol engines with stratified fuel injection (FSI) and six-speed manual gearboxes as standard (except for the basic 1.6-litre petrol engine and the 1.9-litre diesel) are added.

In mid-2003, two sporty models are added to the range: a 2.0-litre Turbo-FSI with 200 PS and a 3.2-litre VR6 with 250 PS. The switchable quattro all-wheel drive with Haldex traction and the semi-automatic S-Tronic manual transmission are introduced as options for models with engines over 140 PS (quattro is standard on the VR6).

As mentioned above, the five-door "Sportback" model will follow in June 2004, somewhat earlier than its predecessor. The A3 Sportback is 80 mm longer than the basic three-door body and has improved space in the rear and a larger luggage compartment (370 litres). In addition to modified tail lights, it also features the new "single-frame" front grille, which was originally introduced on the A8 W12 and only transferred to the entire A3 model series somewhat later.

On the engine side, a well-behaved 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 102 PS forms the basis, followed by the 1.6 FSI with 115 PS, the 2.0 FSI (150 PS) and the 2.0 TFSI with 200 PS. Further TFSI petrol engines will be added to the range from 2007. The 1.9 TDI with 105 PS is also very popular, as is the 2.0 TDI with 140 PS.

Depending on the engine, manual gearboxes with five or six gears are on board, with Tiptronic or S-Tronic automatic gearboxes available as an option. In 2005, the "S line" equipment variant with new trim elements is introduced, and the three-door A3 is given the same front design as the Sportback model.

In August 2006, Audi presents the second generation of the S3. The second-generation Type 8P-S3, available as a three- and five-door model, is powered by a modified and upgraded 2.0-litre FSI turbocharged petrol engine from the Volkswagen Group, which delivers a maximum output of 265 PS. As with all Audi S models, the design comes from quattro GmbH.

The engine features further developed high-performance pistons, a revised boost pressure/fuel mapping, a larger turbocharger (KKK K04) and a larger intercooler. The most powerful form of this engine and the quattro all-wheel drive ensure acceleration from 0-62 mph in 5.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. Audi offers both a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed S-Tronic automatic gearbox for the S3.

Even hotter between 2011 and 2012 is the Audi RS 3, which is only available as a Sportback. Here, a 2.5-litre turbo five-cylinder engine provides the music and, of course, all-wheel drive comes as standard. It has to be in order to get the 340 PS and 450 Nm onto the road cleanly. The top-of-the-range A3 accelerates to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds.

Audi RS 3 Sportback (2011)

The Sportback was given its first facelift in spring 2008, when it was fitted with daytime running lights as standard. In summer 2010, further detailed changes were made, such as door handles with chrome struts or an aluminium strip integrated into the front apron. Production of the Audi A3 Sportback (8P) ends in October.

Outside Europe, the A3 Sportback is finally assembled by Audi Senna in Curitiba. The last units will be manufactured there from December 2012 to March 2013 using CKD kits from German production. The units are destined for the markets of Argentina, Brazil and China, where the old generation is still in high demand.

But that is by no means the end of the 8P series. It will live on in China, where the A3 is being technically revised by Shanghai Volkswagen. While the first vehicles were still being tested on Chinese roads in 2012 as the Skoda Sportback, the model went into series production in May 2013 under the name VW Gran Lavida following a visual refresh. This will last until 2018, when the successor will follow, also with strong A3 similarities.