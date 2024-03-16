Testing of Mercedes-AMG's next sports car has just begun. The new saloon should be, at least ideally, a spiritual heir to the 4-door AMG GT and will be based on the first platform dedicated to electric vehicles entirely developed - from scratch - by the company's sports division, with the name AMG.EA, which stands for AMG Electric Architecture.

As for the design, we can rely on the first photos, published together with the first information on the powertrain and the first photos.

Like never before

Let's start with the powertrain. According to Mercedes-AMG itself, it will consist of axial-flow electric motors, offering an unprecedented mix of performance, efficiency, size and weight.

Regarding this last detail, the unprecedented powertrain - again according to the first few pieces of preliminary information released by the company - will be powered by a new high-voltage battery with a completely innovative chemistry.

Mercedes-AMG, testing of the new sports car

The first steps

As far as the styling of the Mercedes-AMG electric car is concerned, we have two photos that show it engaged in some tests in the snow of Sweden, where it will undergo an intensive programme of tests of various kinds, and then move on to other countries in order to test its performance and reliability in different contexts and climates.

Strange but true, it will not be an SUV but a classic saloon with coupe shapes, with some elements that could be taken from the AMG Vision Concept, a prototype presented in 2022 with a record Cx of 0.17 and based on the same AMG.EA platform.

Mercedes-AMG Vision Concept

In the press release Mercedes did not provide any details regarding the power of the powertrain or when the production version of the new electric saloon will debut. An arrival during the course of 2024 is ruled out, although photos of the car without camouflage could arrive towards the end of 2024. More likely then that the debut could take place in 2025.