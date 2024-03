The icebreaker Almirante Irizar landed this week a Toyota Hilux V6 at the Petrel Base in the Argentina Antarctic. The first article on the arrival of the pick-up at the scientific station was published, with data provided by the Irizar, in this article.

However, many doubts were raised by readers about the version chosen and the preparation it received to withstand the extreme climate of the White Continent. This afternoon, Toyota Argentina issued a press release with more information and new official photos of the Hilux V6 sent to Petrel Base.

Although the Hilux GR-Sport II V6 ended sales IN Argentina at the end of 2021, it is a test unit that will be used for the movements and needs of the Petrel Base, but also has sensors that will provide information for future developments of the Japanese brand.

This was confirmed by Toyota Argentina.

* Sensors: "For Toyota, the extreme climatic conditions of Antarctica present a unique research opportunity for the design and development of new vehicles and auto parts. In this case, the Hilux GR-Sport II sent to Petrel was fitted with six sensors that transmit information in real time to measure thermal variability in different parts of the vehicle and in different conditions of use".

* Thermal Cycling Tests: "What we're looking to do is understand how temperature varies in different key parts of the vehicle. We then replicate these conditions in thermal cycling tests, which will allow us to improve the design of each component based on actual use in the most extreme conditions in our region.

* V6 4.0 Petrol Engine: "The Hilux GR-Sport II shipped to Petrel is equipped with a 24-valve V6 4.0-litre petrol engine. It is the first Antarctic Hilux to be fitted with a petrol engine, which is also a testing opportunity for future developments. In addition, new special tyres have been fitted to cope with the hostile terrain around the base, with its snow, mud and permafrost.

This is the sixth Toyota Hilux manufactured in Zárate to reach Antarctica. Toyota Argentina has been collaborating with the Joint Antarctic Command for 22 years.

