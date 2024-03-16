Some people may remember the name Rinspeed. For years it was associated with the Geneva Motor Show, where eccentric and globally unique creations were presented under this name. Just think of the Rinspeed sQuba, an electric Lotus that could drive under water.

Rinspeed is a Swiss car manufacturer that was founded in 1979 by Frank M. Rinderknecht and has lost some of its vigour today. Just like the Swiss motor show itself, which was brought back to life this year, but was somehow only a shadow of its former self.

In 1981, however, the Geneva Motor Show experienced a golden age, and Rinspeed rode this wave by presenting the Aliporta. It was a car that was based on the facelift of the first generation Golf GTI and challenged the DeLorean DMC-12, which was presented to the world public on the same occasion.

Pretty dark inside and out

The gullwing doors that opened in the centre of the roof were a feature of these 1980s cars, but they were not new to the industry. The inspiration came from the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL from the 1950s. However, it was an element that fascinated the public and stuck in their minds. The Aliporta wanted to emphasise this with its name alone, and another obvious feature was the headlights.

Rinspeed Aliporta

At the front, the Volkswagen radiator grille was replaced by six rectangular headlights divided into two groups of three, separated by a central air intake. At the rear were oversized tail lights. They were connected in a reflective panel and featured the lettering "Turbo", reminiscent of the supercharged Porsche 911.

The Rinspeed Aliporta had enlarged wheel arches, a front spoiler and special plastic bumpers painted in the same colour as the bodywork. The interior was also inspired by the Zuffenhausen brand. The steering wheel had a sporty design with three spokes and a small diameter, and the centre console featured a Panasonic television (which could be received in black and white) and a Sony HI-FI stereo system with 280 watts of power, equipped with six speakers and three headphones.

Plenty of desire to race

Equipped with Recaro sports seats, the Rinspeed Aliporta had lowered suspension and Bilstein dampers; the 15-inch alloy wheels were fitted with Pirelli P7 205/50 VR 15 tyres. The engine was the 1,588 cm³ in-line four-cylinder from the Golf GTI, which was improved by a Rotomaster TO4B turbocharger and produced 135 PS.

The engine of the Rinspeed Aliporta

This enables the Swiss car to reach 124 mph and sprint from a standstill to 62 mph in 7.5 seconds.