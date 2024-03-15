New year, new campers. In all sizes and price ranges for every taste and every budget. Well... almost everyone, because motorhomes are never really inexpensive. But let's get to the point. After the young Erwin Hymer brand Crosscamp already offers a vanlife vehicle based on the Zafira, three Movano variants are now being converted into motorhomes. Fancy it? Then off to the next paragraph.

The Crosscamp 541 is designed to be a flexible everyday vehicle. An adventure vehicle and multifunctional camper. The two Crosscamp variants 600 and 640, on the other hand, focus on maximum living comfort when travelling and plenty of storage space.

The Crosscamp 541 in detail

The Crosscamp 541 is - fittingly for its name - 5.41 metres long. Thanks to its modular concept, up to 14 variants can be created from one layout. A variable furniture concept guarantees living and sleeping comfort on the one hand and offers plenty of storage space for bikes, surfboards and other leisure and sports equipment on the other.

In the cockpit, the driver and front passenger can make themselves comfortable on swivelling captain's chairs with armrests. Four open roof stowage compartments hold small items. Wall panelling in wood decor creates a homely atmosphere.

Instead of a fixed bed, there is a large sofa bed behind the driver, which can be folded up and attached to the side wall or removed completely. When pulled out, a 1.88 metre long and 1.33 metre wide bed is created.

There is a double airline rail in the floor under the sofa bed, in which two optional seats can be attached. When not in use, they can be folded up and stowed under the sofa bed. A table, which can also be used outdoors, completes the ensemble. A folding roof is also available as an option.

In the rear compartment there is either a wardrobe with four compartments or a shower partition of the same size instead. A kitchenette can be integrated on the right-hand side. The first cooking module with two-burner gas hob, kitchen cabinet and storage space for 2.8 kg gas cylinders as well as a 70 litre refrigerator is permanently installed to ensure approval as a motorhome. The second kitchen module at the height of the sliding door, on the other hand, is removable. It contains the sink with a fixed tap and fresh water and waste water tanks.

The Crosscamp 600 and 640 in detail

The two Movano Crosscamp 600 and 640 variants differ from their shorter relatives in that they each have an additional seating area with table in the front, a kitchen and bathroom installed in the centre and a double bed installed transversely in the Crosscamp 600 and longitudinally in the Crosscamp 640. A folding roof can also be ordered. However, only for the 6.00 metre long version. The Crosscamp 640, with its 6.40 metre exterior length, is empty.

Gallery: Opel Movano as a living and travelling van from Crosscamp

14 Photos

The kitchenette has a three-burner hob, a sink with integrated tap and an 84-litre refrigerator with freezer compartment. The roller shutter door opens almost the entire length of the bathroom - and the pull-out tap can also be used as an outdoor shower. The wall and base units offer plenty of storage space for utensils, and the mirror in the wall unit can be moved sideways. A side window and a skylight not only provide plenty of daylight, but also good ventilation.

Drives and prices

The new Crosscamp models are all available with turbo diesel engines with outputs ranging from 140 PS to 165 PS. The combined WLTP fuel consumption is between 7.9 and 9.7 l/100 km.

The 541 starts at a price of €49,999 (approx. £43,000). The 600 model costs at least €58,999 (£50,000) and the 640 version is priced at €61,399 (£52,500). Base prices are always with the basic engine and without optional extras.