One of the largest car collections in South Africa was that of Louis Coetzer, a well-known car enthusiast in the country who over time amassed more than 600 cars in his many sheds.

After he passed away in 2021, following an accident with his wife, several of his cars were sold at auction by his children and heirs. Part of the collection, however, remained hidden until February 2024, when it was unveiled for the first time.

It consists of around 200 cars, including Porsches, Mercedes and Nissans, which the enthusiast had bought with the intention of restoration and which may soon be destroyed.

Many cars not running

According to the company entrusted with the sale, Creative Rides Classic & Collectibles Auctions, at least 60 of the 200 cars unveiled in 2024 by the heirs of Louis Coetzer are said to be in poor condition.

To understand what will become of them, we can look back at what happened to the rest of the collection in 2021. Three years ago, some 140 cars were sold at auction, but another 60 were crushed in the following months after failing to reach sufficient bids for the sale.

The car collection of the well-known enthusiast Louis Coetzer

According to Joff van Reenen, auction director of Creative Rides Classic & Collectibles Auctions, this new sale will be handled slightly differently.

Most of the cars, in fact, are restoration projects unfinished or not even started, which could therefore end up under the crusher, or scrapped, if not sold on time.

La collezione di auto del noto appassionato Louis Coetzer

Some unique examples

Among the most interesting cars going up for auction this month are several Holden Belmonts with straight-six engines, a four-door Nissan Skyline R31 built exclusively for Oceania and South Africa, some very rare Toyota Coronas, two Opel Olympias, several Chevrolet Impalas, and, of course, a large assortment of Mercedes-Benz cars.

All 334 lots can be viewed on the Creative Rides website and the sale will run from 25 March to 4 April.