Nissan and Honda are planning to join forces to produce cheaper electric cars and better compete with Chinese manufacturers. The rumour comes direct from Nikkei.com, which claims that the alliance will also create a new platform for battery-powered models.

The alliance

Nissan sources later told the Japanese media that the brand could in fact be discussing joint battery and car development with Honda.

As mentioned, the content of the agreement could also include a common architecture, which would enable the two brands to contain costs and be even more competitive on the global market, particularly in the face of Chinese competition represented mainly by BYD.

The idea is to fend off the Chinese offensive, even at home, given that BYD will account for 20% of electric cars sold in Japan in 2023. And let's not forget Europe, fertile ground for BEVs, where Japanese brands are struggling to gain a foothold, not least because of the small number of electric cars on the list.

Nouvelle Nissan Micra, le rendu de Motor1.com Honda Saloon Concept

Nissan and Honda programmes

Among the Japanese electrics, one of the most important is undoubtedly the Nissan Ariya, which at the end of 2023 benefited from a major price cut, starting at €43,300. But in the next few years, there will be some interesting new models.

For a start, Nissan is preparing the electric Micra (closely related to the Renault 5) and the new Leaf for 2024.

As for Honda, the Saloon and Space Hub concepts, a crossover with estate-like lines and an MPV, were presented at CES 2024. Both are expected to inspire the production models planned after 2026. Before these cars, it might be time to introduce the NSX Electric, a battery-powered super sports car based on the Acura Electric Vision Design Study concept.