The much-anticipated UK release of the all-new Skoda Superb has finally arrived, with the order books now officially open. Starting at a competitive £34,865 OTR for the hatch variant and £36,165 OTR for the Estate, customers can now secure their very own Superb, with deliveries slated to commence from June 2024.

This latest iteration of the Superb introduces a host of enhancements, starting with its refined design and a revamped range structure. Offering a variety of Design Selections – aka interior material and colour combos, the Czech manufacturer caters to individual preferences, ranging from fabric to microsuede to luxurious leather interiors.

People with kids will be happy to learn the Superb maintains its trademark spaciousness, now boasting a luggage capacity of 690 litres, a notable increase of 30 litres compared to its predecessor. The hatch variant doesn't disappoint either, providing ample space with 645 litres in the boot.

Gallery: New Skoda Superb (UK-spec)

12 Photos

Under the bonnet, the all-new Superb offers a range of engines known from the VAG family. Kicking off the lineup is a 1.5-litre petrol unit paired with a mild-hybrid setup, delivering 150 PS and available exclusively with front-wheel drive. For those craving more power, a larger 2.0-litre engine comes in two flavours: 204 PS or a robust 265 PS, with the latter option offering all-wheel drive capability.

Diesel enthusiasts aren't left out, with a sole 2.0-litre option offering either 150 PS with FWD or a punchier 193 PS with AWD. Last but not least, there's also a plug-in option with 204 PS. Irrespective of the chosen engine, Skoda equips the Superb with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, except for the PHEV, which comes with a six-speed DSG. Notably, the gearbox lever finds a new home on the steering wheel column, enhancing interior spaciousness.

Engine and trim combinations:

Engine Power Torque Transmission Drive PHEV 1.5 TSI iV (estate only) 204 PS 350 Nm 6-speed DSG Front Petrol 1.5 TSI mHEV 150 PS 250 Nm 7-speed DSG Front 2.0 TSI 204 PS 320 Nm 7-speed DSG Front 2.0 TSI 265 PS 400 Nm 7-speed DSG 4x4 Diesel 2.0 TDI 150 PS 360 Nm 7-speed DSG Front 2.0 TDI 193 PS 400 Nm 7-speed DSG 4x4

Trim options abound in the Superb lineup, catering to various tastes and requirements. The entry-level SE Technology, priced from £34,865 (hatch) and £36,165 (estate) OTR, boasts a generous standard specification including 17-inch Mintaka silver alloys, a 13-inch central infotainment display with integrated Sat Nav, and a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit.

Stepping up, the Superb SE L, starting from £38,220 (hatch) and £39,520 (estate) OTR, enhances the SE Technology with larger 18-inch Dofida silver alloy wheels, rear LED lights with animated indicators, and advanced LED matrix beam headlights for superior illumination and safety. If you want the full equipment, the Superb Laurin & Klement (L&K) stands as the flagship model in the lineup, priced from £46,100 (hatch) and £47,400 (estate).