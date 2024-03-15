With the new Epiq, Skoda is showing its variant of the future VW ID.2. The company's next small and electric SUV is being announced with a few teasers. These are still just computer illustrations, but they are useful to get an initial idea of the styling of the production model, which will be launched in 2025 and cost around €25,000 (approx. £22,000).

The concept is also an anticipation of the new "Modern Solid" design language that will characterise all future Skoda models. This look was first seen in the Vision 7S study, but lets get back to the future Epiq, whose name echoes the Enyaq.

As it is a design study, it is not certain that all elements will be incorporated into the production models, but the general look with its minimalist design is likely to be very similar when it goes into production.

The front end of the 4.10 metre long Skoda Epiq (the size of a Skoda Fabia) features the so-called "Tech-Deck Face" in glossy black, a modern take on the classic Skoda radiator grille, behind which the hardware for the driver assistance systems is concealed.

The T-shaped units for the daytime running lights are completely new, while the headlights (LED matrix) are almost hidden in a lowered position. The flanks are muscular and characterised by what Skoda calls "innovative" panelling along the profiles. This could be some kind of recycled material.

At the rear, we find the "T" theme again in the lights, which are not connected by the increasingly classic light line. Instead, the illuminated Skoda lettering can be found in the centre of the tailgate.

The interior of the new small SUV from Skoda, which has already been shown in a teaser, picks up on the minimalist lines of the body. The digital instruments are displayed on a small monitor (similar to the Enyaq), while infotainment is provided via a large central monitor.

The only physical buttons on the dashboard are located directly below it. The steering wheel is a reinterpretation of the steering wheel already found in many Skoda models, with two spokes (the lower one is "broken" and not connected in the centre) and large control rollers, accompanied by some controls for ADAS, multimedia and more.

Despite its B-segment dimensions, the Epiq promises generous figures with a boot space of 490 litres plus a space similar to that of the luxury class. In comparison with the Fabia, the Czech small car already has a more than respectable 380 litres, like a Volkswagen Golf.

The press release says nothing about the platform that the Skoda Epiq will use, but it's no secret. It's MEB Entry, the same front-wheel drive platform as the production version of the Volkswagen ID.2 and its Cupra counterpart called the Raval. The Czech SUV will be equipped with batteries with a range of around 249 miles. All models will be assembled at the Volkswagen plant in Pamplona (Spain) from 2025.

Skoda is aiming for an entry-level price of around €25,000, a threshold that can of course vary depending on the target market and the various taxes that apply.

The relationship with the ID.2 raises a question: Will there also be a "normal" counterpart of the Epiq without the SUV touch, effectively the electric version of the Fabia? The company has talked about launching six new electric models in the next few years, and a small battery-powered model could be part of this group, but nothing has been decided yet.