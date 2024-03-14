Skoda's new small SUV will arrive between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, but we will get our first glimpse of its styling on Friday 15 March at the presentation of the company's 2023 results. In the meantime, today we can see a sketch of the interior, published just a few days after the photo showing the front of the car.

Minimal design, lots of technology and apparently plenty of space despite the small exterior dimensions are the main aspects that jump out at us.

Like the large

The undisputed highlight of the photo is the central monitor for the infotainment system, probably animated by the MIB4 software already adopted by the latest Volkswagen Group models, including the new Skoda Octavia and Superb. Underneath there are a few physical buttons and no climate control, to be operated via the touch screen. We can also catch a glimpse of the digital instrumentation, enclosed in a small eyelid behind the steering wheel, as on the Enyaq.

The dashboard of Skoda's small SUV thus partly echoes that of the Volkswagen ID.2 all, the concept shown a month ago to anticipate Wolfsburg's next small electric car, and this is clearly no coincidence. The platform will in fact be the same, the MEB Entry with front-wheel drive.

This gives us more information on the elements in the sketch. The central monitor could have a 12.9-inch diagonal size and the central tunnel be split with an upper element integrating an induction plate for wireless smartphone charging and a lower one with a generous storage compartment.

For further details, such as the overall styling and some powertrain previews, we have to wait for the Skoda conference on 15 March.