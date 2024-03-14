Mourning in the automotive world. Marcello Gandini, one of the most famous designers in history, died yesterday. He was 85 years old. His name is behind the birth of famous and celebrated cars. Lamborghini Miura, Countach and Diablo, Lancia Stratos, Fiat X1/9 are just some of the models born from his pencil.

The funeral viewing, set up in his studio in Almese (Turin), will be open from 3pm to 7pm today, while the funeral, according to Ansa, is scheduled to take place in the parish of Santo Stefano in Rivera on Friday 15 or Saturday morning at the latest.

Marcello Gandini, his cars

Born in Turin on 26 August 1938 Marcello Gandini first linked his name to the Bertone coachworks, for which he created the Lamborghini Miura, for many the most beautiful car ever, and then started working as a freelancer from 1980.

Sports cars have been part of his life - in addition to the aforementioned Miura, Countach, Diablo, Stratos and X1/9, we cannot fail to mention the Alfa Romeo Montreal, the Cizeta Moroder V16T and the Maserati Biturbo - but in the course of his career Marcello Gandini has also created more classic models, lending his pencil to numerous brands.

Lamborghini Miura Lamborghini Countach

Among his many creations, we cannot fail to mention the Citroen BX, Gandini's best-selling car in history with over 2 million units, the Renault Supercinque, the second generation of the small French car (whose styling was taken up by the electric car presented at the Geneva Motor Show 2024) and the Innocenti Mini, so different, but no less popular, to the original English version.