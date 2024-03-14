With its debut, the Taycan Turbo GT became the most powerful production vehicle in Porsche's history. And without any cylinders under the bonnet. The new model is an electric saloon with impressive power and torque. Both more than enough to set the lap record in its class at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

And all to the detriment of the Tesla Model S Plaid, the previous electric king of the Green Hell. As the wildest incarnation of Elon Musk's flagship, the Plaid is not stingy with kilowatts and Newton metres. So it's time to compare the bare figures of the two models.

Design and dimensions

At first glance, it is easy to confuse the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with its less blatant siblings. Unless you are standing in front of the Weissach version, which is adorned with an eye-catching wing. Otherwise, there are carbon fibre aerodynamic elements, 21-inch forged wheels concealing a carbon-ceramic braking system, standard Matrix LED headlights and other modifications that slightly alter the saloon's appearance.

The Tesla Model S Plaid, on the other hand, almost plays a game of hide-and-seek. It manages without any conspicuous aerodynamic appendages and seems to want to drive incognito. It is difficult to recognise the Plaid. The profile of the small carbon fibre rear wing is in fact the only element that gives away the fact that this is not a Model S like all the others.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Tesla Model S Plaid

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 4.96 metres 1.96 metres 1.39 metres 2.90 metres Tesla Model S Plaid 5.02 metres 1.98 metres 1.43 metres 2.96 metres

Interior

As with the exterior, everything changes in the interior of the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, and it depends on which version you choose. If you opt for the "normal" version, there are sports seats, visible carbon fibre and other sporty details that do not detract from the classic décor of the rest of the Taycan range.

However, if you opt for the Weissach package, the rear seats disappear - to save weight - as do the classic clock in the dashboard and the floor mats. A Taycan on a diet. Delicious.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT - interior

The Tesla Model S Plaid continues its incognito work in the interior. The minimal equipment is accompanied by carbon fibre inserts on the centre tunnel. The rest is like the classic Dual Motor model. Including the option to order the yoke steering wheel with the rim cut off at the top, or leave it as it is. Chic, but not as comfortable.

Tesla Model S Plaid - Interior

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment display Boot volume Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 16.8" 10.9" 407 litres - 1,237

87 litres (frunk) Tesla Model S Plaid 10.25" 17.0" 745 - 1,645 litres

150 litres (frunk)

Drives

How do you set lap records on the Nürburgring and at Laguna Seca? Quite simply: with 1,108 PS and 1,340 Nm of torque. These are the specifications of the two motors (one per axle) of the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, which sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 2.3 seconds in the normal version and in 2.2 seconds with the Weissach package, while 0 to 124 mph is covered in 6.6 and 6.4 seconds respectively. The top speed is 183 mph in the first case and 190 mph in the second.

However, some clarification is needed. Maximum power is only achieved when the Attack mode is activated, which is available for a maximum of 10 seconds and thus exploits every fibre of the powertrain, with the rear engine having been upgraded with new 900-amp inverters. The battery has a capacity of 98 kWh and should enable a range of 345 miles. Charging is also very fast, with a maximum output of 320 kW.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

The Model S Plaid puts 1,020 PS and 1,423 Nm of torque on the road and manages the sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.1 seconds on paper. The top speed is 200 mph. Unlike its competitor, the US super saloon uses not two, but three electric motors (one at the front and two at the rear) with carbon-coated rotors.

But even in this case there is a "trick". To unleash the full fury of the Plaid, you need the Track Package, which includes an improved braking system, 20-inch alloy wheels and Goodyear Supercar 3R tyres. Otherwise you have to be content with a top speed of 275 mph. The battery is 100 kWh and promises a range of up to 373 miles. 250 kW can be reached at the charging station.

Tesla Model S Plaid

Model Power output Torque Battery/Range 0-62 mph Max. speed Porsche Taycan Turbo GT 1,108 PS 1,340 Nm 98 kWh/345 miles 2.3"

2.2" (Weissach) 183 mph

190 mph (Weissach) Tesla Model S Chequered 1,020 PS 1,423 Nm 100 kWh/373 miles 2.1" 175 mph

200 mph (Track Package)

The prices

The price list for the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT starts at £186,300. With or without the Weissach package. If you then browse through the extensive list of optional extras, you can easily sink another £30,000 into this Porsche.

You could easily buy two Tesla Model S Plaids for that, the price of which starts at £101,990. Add £4,400 for the 21-inch rims. The cost of the entire Track package is not currently available. The only information provided is that 200 mph can only be achieved with hardware upgrades.