The Goodwood Festival of Speed is Britain's most eagerly awaited motoring festival of the year. Every summer, usually in the month of July, it gathers under its wings thousands of enthusiasts from all over Europe, to celebrate current and former engines in general, but above all, it is a traditional important industry anniversary.

Speaking of the latter, 2024 is MG's turn for 100 years. The British brand, now part of the SAIC Motor Group, was founded in 1924 and has since written the history of British and world motoring. Here are all the details.

Cyberster protagonist

To celebrate its centenary, MG will be the protagonist of the legendary Central Feature of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the giant sculpture created every year since 1977 by British artist Gerry Judah, traditionally displayed at the entrance of the event.

The central theme of the artwork for 2024 will be the MG Cyberster, which will therefore, for the first time, face Goodwood House alongside a 1964 MGB Roadster Mk1 with a 1.8-litre BMC engine.

The MG Cyberster in front of Goodwood House

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the event commented on MG's participation in the festival as follows:

"Following the world debut of the extraordinary Cyberster at the 2023 Festival of Speed, we are delighted that MG is returning to Goodwood this year to celebrate its centenary in style with its first Central Feature. It is a fitting tribute to the first 100 years of the history of one of Britain's oldest and most popular car manufacturers, and one that has long been a staple at Goodwood."

All the other Gerry Judah Central Features at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Uphill again

But the Goodwood Festival of Speed for MG will also be very important this year from another point of view. The company has already announced that it will return to the iconic hillclimb with a car after several years.

For the time being, the company has not divulged any further details on the matter. More information will be released in the coming months along with other info about the event, which will be held from 11 to 14 July.

The ascent of the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Andrea Bartolomeo, Vice President and Country Manager of SAIC Motor Italy, commented:

"The Festival of Speed is the most natural stage where we can celebrate our heritage, the place where MG's history began, and at the same time it is a perfect opportunity to showcase the brand's dynamic vision towards the future."