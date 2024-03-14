Despite an 11 per cent sales decrease year-over-year in 2023, Bentley has reasons to celebrate early in 2024. The British luxury automaker has clinched the title of Britain’s Most Admired Automotive Manufacturer, marking the third time in five years that the marque has claimed the top spot.

Conducted as part of the UK's longest-running corporate reputational survey, the annual Most Admired Companies Study has been a cornerstone of recognising excellence in British businesses for over three decades. Once more, Bentley’s takes the top spot in the study’s automotive section. In total, it evaluates 250 leading British brands across 25 sectors.

Bentley achieved dominance across key criteria including Quality of Products and Services, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Capacity to Innovate, Long-term Potential, Inspirational Leadership, Ability to Attract and Retain Talent, and Competitiveness.

The study was established by professor Mike Brown, a distinguished Fellow of the renowned Leeds Business School, in 1990. Drawing insights from board-level representatives, analysts, and financial influencers, the survey offers a peer-reviewed assessment of corporate reputation, providing valuable perspectives from industry insiders and competitors alike.

Back to Bentley’s 2023 sales, things weren’t too bad actually. 2023 was the firm’s third-highest year for sales in the company's history. Also, personalisation became an even more significant part of the business, increasing by 43 per cent over 2022 in bringing in fresh money. The Bentayga was the brand’s best-selling product, accounting for 44 per cent of its overall sales across the globe.