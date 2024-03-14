It is believed that currently there are more than 1 million potholes on the roads across the United Kingdom. A very rough calculation estimates that fixing English and Welsh potholes would now cost more than £14 billion using traditional methods. But a new solution might be on the horizon.

The Hertfordshire County Council has unveiled a cutting-edge solution to the perennial problem plaguing UK roads. The council announced the deployment of a new robot empowered with artificial intelligence technology to tackle road imperfections effectively.

Developed through a collaboration between tech firm Robotiz3d, scholars from the University of Liverpool, and Hertfordshire County Council Highways Engineers, the autonomous robot recently underwent successful field testing in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Named the Autonomous Road Repair System (ARRES), the innovation is equipped with advanced imaging technology, which identifies potholes and defects with precision, swiftly executing repairs to mitigate surface water infiltration, a common precursor to pothole formation.

“This innovative technology has the potential to transform how we perform road maintenance and enhance the driver experience across Hertfordshire and beyond,” Technology and Decarbonisation Minister, Anthony Browne, commented. “It is said a stitch in time saves nine, and that prevention is better than cure - and likewise stopping cracks from growing into potholes could save a lot of future maintenance work. We’re committed to supporting businesses with bright ideas to improve our transport system, and have provided over £30,000 through our Transport Research and Innovation Grants to help Robotiz3d realise their vision for pothole-free roads.”

Funded by Innovate UK and other investors, the project team invested resources to craft sophisticated software enabling ARRES to autonomously detect and rectify road imperfections. This proactive approach not only prevents pothole expansion but also optimises resource allocation by addressing issues before they escalate.

Following the successful field trials, the project team is now poised to advance towards full-scale production of ARRES. Moreover, ambitious plans include the development of an even larger iteration of the robot, promising enhanced efficiency and broader applicability in the future.