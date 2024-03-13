The countdown has begun for the Alfa Romeo Milano. The new SUV will be unveiled, as it should be, on 10 April 2024 in Milan. An important model for the Italian company as it will be the Biscione's first electric model with the shape and dimensions of a small B-segment SUV.

The model is closely related to the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 with which it will share a large part of its powertrain. It is precisely for this reason that we can begin to guess at the features of the Alfa Romeo Milano, including its styling, thanks to the teaser photos published a few weeks ago.

For the city and beyond

Let's start with the exterior. If its 'cousins' are anything to go by, the Alfa Romeo Milano should measure around 4 metres long perhaps more towards the 4.17 of the 600 than the 4.08 of the Avenger, in order to offer more space in the passenger compartment. It will therefore enter the small SUV segment, like the Volkswagen T-Cross the Ford Puma the Seat Arona and the DS 3. In short, there will be no shortage of competition.

Looking at the first photos from Milan we can see that the shape is fairly rounded with a rising line and the rear handles 'buried' in the doors to improve aerodynamics.

Alfa Romeo Milano, le teaser photo Alfa Romeo Milan, notre rendu

The LED light clusters (who knows if they'll also have an LED matrix on the richer versions) are almost entirely covered, which doesn't allow us to say whether they'll have the same light signature as the big brothers, Tonale and Stelvio. There will also be the classic Alfa Romeo Trilobo (3 grille design), although it may lose the logo in the centre, which will be moved to the top of the bonnet. A small area of camouflage under the mule camouflage shown in the teaser photos betrays its presence.

A family interior

There are no official images of the Alfa Romeo Milano's interior, only sketches filed with the Patent Office. In this case, however, everything has to be taken with a grain of salt, even if the styling seems to echo that of other Alfa Romeo with the instrument cluster taken over from the Tonale. It should be 100% digital, flanked by a central screen that should have a diagonal size of 10-inch.

In terms of space, it is of course difficult to say what it will look like. Here again, we have to refer to the Avenger and the 600 with their 360 and 380 litres of boot space.

Alfa Romeo Milano, photo de l'intérieur Alfa Romeo Milan, le volant

Electric and electrified

Here we come to the 'hot' part: the Alfa Romeo Milano's engines. As we said, this will be the Italian manufacturer's first electric car and, barring any surprises at launch, it should be available with a powertrain consisting of an electric motor, coupled to the front axle, producing 156 PS powered by a 54 kWh battery pack (51 net), giving a range of around 249 miles calculated according to the WLTP cycle. Like the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600, with which it shares the CMP platform of PSA origin.

Alfa Romeo Milano, track tests

We then await the arrival of versions powered by the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 100 PS engine, available in pure combustion and mild hybrid versions, the former with a 6-speed manual gearbox and the latter with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. According to forecasts by CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, the Alfa Romeo Milano will also be available with all-wheel drive, in this case based on that of the Avenger 4xe and comprising the 1.2-litre (in the 136 PS ) coupled to the front axle and two electric motors, one at the rear.

As this is an Alfa Romeo, we also expect a sporty version, representing the electric motor of the Abarth 600e 240 PS projected to the ground exclusively by the front wheels. Will it be called the Alfa Romeo Milano Quadrifoglio? We won't know until later.