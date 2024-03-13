Dacia is finally ready to launch the overhauled Spring in the United Kingdom where it will have a starting price of just £14,995 on-the-road, positioning it as the most affordable new electric car in Britain. Available for pre-order now through Dacia's website with a £99 deposit, the Spring continues its legacy of making electric vehicles accessible to a wider audience, now expanded to new territories.

Anticipating high demand for the Spring, the Romanian brand is offering pre-order customers an enticing deal. Not only do they secure the £14,995 launching price, but they also receive a complimentary £250 towards accessories, public charging, or a contribution for a home charger through Mobilize Power Solutions. The five-door supermini is currently available with a choice between two trim levels with the Expression acting as the entry-level grade sitting below the range-topping Extreme.

Version Benefit In Kind Basic Price VAT (20%) Total Retail Price VED Delivery Charge First Registration Fee Price (OTR) Expression Electric 45 2% £11,954.17 £2,390.83 £14,345.00 £0 £595 £55 £14,995 Expression Electric 65 2% £12,787.50 £2,557.50 £15,345.00 £0 £595 £55 £15,995 Extreme Electric 65 2% £13,620.83 £2,724.17 £16,345.00 £0 £595 £55 £16,995

Under the bonnet, the electric hatch has a choice of a 45 bhp or a more potent 65 bhp electric motor. Its lightweight design, making it the only fully electric car in Europe under one tonne, ensures impressive decent performance, especially in urban environments. Charging the compact 26.8 kWh battery is an easy job, taking less than 11 hours from 20 per cent to 100 per cent on a suitable domestic outlet, or just four hours on a 7kW wall box.

Gallery: Dacia Spring (2024)

58 Photos

Even with the entry-level Expression trim, the new Spring comes nicely equipped with standard features such as a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a Media Control system with a USB port, cruise control, rear parking sensors, and much more. Opting for the Extreme trim treats buyers to additional luxuries such as copper interior and exterior finishes, Media Nav Live multimedia system with a 10-inch centre screen, and wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Dacia will have the first units delivered to customers in the United Kingdom in October this year. Pre-orders are now open.