The year 2024 starts with a GTX product offensive for Volkswagen. Just one month after the world premiere of the new ID.7 Tourer, the ID.7 GTX Tourer with 340 PS follows along with the new ID.3 GTX and coming soon is the ID. Buzz GTX.

A new generation of the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX was also launched in autumn 2023. GTX is intended by VW as an independent product brand in the style of the iconic GTI models, but electric. The ID.7 GTX Tourer has a particularly unique selling point: It is the most powerful of all Volkswagen estate cars built to date. Pre-sales will start in spring.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer (2024)

37 Photos

The ID.7 GTX Tourer, which is electronically limited to 112 mph, is equipped with electric dual-motor all-wheel drive (4MOTION) as standard. A separate electric motor drives the front axle and a separate electric motor drives the rear axle. Both engines together provide a system output of 340 PS which is 54 PS more than in the case of the rear-wheel drive ID.7 Tourer Pro.

With an output of 286 PS, a permanent magnet synchronous machine (PSM) of type APP550 takes over the powerful drive of the rear axle. The PSM system offers a high level of efficiency, is extremely efficient and provides its full power potential from a standing start. Depending on the power requirement and driving situation, the front electric motor is switched on in fractions of a second.

This is an asynchronous machine (ASM) with the designation AKA150, which develops a maximum output of 109 PS. In standby mode, the ASM system consumes hardly any energy - a special feature of asynchronous machines that make them ideal as an auxiliary drive. Power distribution is controlled by a modified all-wheel drive controller and by interventions of the electronic differential locks (XDS+).

A new lithium-ion battery with an energy content of 86 kWh (net) is located under the body. It can be charged with up to 200 kW at DC fast-charging stations. This means that the battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in well under 30 minutes under ideal conditions.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX Tourer (2024)

The front end of the ID.7 GTX Tourer stands out from the 286 PS models in the range with a separate bumper with a honeycomb grille and GTX-typical light graphics. All black elements also have a high-gloss finish. This also applies to the side skirts and the lower section of the rear bumper in GTX design.

Also always black: the entire outer roof frame mouldings, which are otherwise finished in "matt silver". The new 20-inch "Skagen" alloy wheels are also coordinated with the GTX design. A new 21-inch alloy wheel will follow as an optional extra. The interior is enhanced by features such as customised seats (heated at the front) with perforated GTX lettering in the backrests, a GTX-specific multifunction steering wheel with red topstitching, red piping in the seats and red piping in the dashboard and door panels.

The new ID.7 GTX Tourer combines maximum sportiness with equally maximum storage space. Loaded up to the backrests of the first row of seats (roof-high with luggage partition net), a volume of 1,714 litres is available. The capacity with five people on board, loaded up to the height of the rear seat backrest, is 605 litres (rear seat backrest in the upright cargo position). In addition, the maximum towing capacity (braked on an 8 per cent gradient) increases from 1,000 to 1,400 kg thanks to 4MOTION all-wheel drive.

The luggage compartment floor measures 1,075 mm in length up to the rear seat bench. If the rear seat backrests are folded down, the largely flat load area length increases to 1,948 mm. The maximum width between the wheel arches is exactly 1,000 mm.

As with the ID.7 hatchback saloon, the optional "Smart Glass" panoramic roof is also available for the new ID.7 Tourer and therefore also for the GTX version. The transparent roof can be electronically switched to opaque or transparent via a PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) layer integrated into the glass.

In addition to the GTX customisations, the extended standard equipment of the ID.7 GTX Tourer includes LED matrix headlights, illuminated VW logos at the front and rear and 30-colour ambient lighting. The ID.7 GTX Tourer also comes as standard with details such as an enhanced augmented reality head-up display, the IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, the keyless locking and starting system and an anti-theft alarm system.

The "Wellness App" is a new addition to the ID.7 programme. It can be used to adjust various vehicle functions via preconfigured programmes to supposedly improve well-being while driving or during breaks. Depending on the vehicle equipment, the app uses features such as the ambient lighting, sound, climate control, panoramic roof, seat climate control and seat massage. Sound composers have developed acoustic soundscapes specifically for this purpose.