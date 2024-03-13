We had to wait a long time for this derivative, but now the time has finally come. Volkswagen is presenting the sporty ID.3 GTX, the new top model in the series, in a world premiere. As a special feature, the power pack comes in two performance levels: The range starts with the new efficiency drive in the 286 PS version.

The ID.3 GTX Performance brings even more power into play with 326 PS. The electric compact sports car thus has the most powerful of all Volkswagen e-motors presented to date. Both GTX versions convert their power into propulsion via the rear axle.

This is where the constructive body and chassis layout scores points. According to VW, with its new 79 kWh battery (net) positioned in the sandwich floor and exactly in the centre of the vehicle, it offers a sporty low centre of gravity and ideal axle load distribution.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.3 GTX (2024)

Visually, the GTX models are characterised by an individualised exterior and interior. The standard equipment has been significantly extended. In addition, the series is launching a completely new generation of infotainment systems to coincide with the GTX debut. The ID.3 GTX and ID.3 GTX Performance will be launched this year.

Kai Grünitz, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Technical Development: "For me, the new ID.3 GTX Performance with its spontaneous and superior power delivery is the electric counterpart to our sporty compact car icon, the Golf GTI Clubsport. "

The ID.3 GTX uses the same new efficiency drive that also powers the latest generation of the ID.4 and ID.5 as well as the all-new ID.7 - an APP550 permanent magnet synchronous machine (PSM). The special feature of the ID.3 GTX is that the machine is not only offered with 286 PS, but also with 326 PS for the first time. In both power levels, the electric motor develops a maximum torque of 545 Nm - surpassing the drive power of the most powerful Volkswagen V6 turbo engines.

These engines accelerate the ID.3 to 62 mph in 6.0 (GTX) and 5.6 seconds (GTX Performance) (predicted values). At 112 mph (GTX) or 124 mph (GTX Performance), propulsion is electronically limited.

The machines are powered by a new 79 kWh lithium-ion battery (net), which can be charged at DC fast-charging stations with up to 175 kW (forecast value). In around 26 minutes, the battery is recharged from 10 to 80 per cent with this power (forecast value). The combined WLTP range of the ID.3 GTX is expected to be around 373 miles (forecast value).

The new ID.3 GTX distinguishes itself from all other models in the series with its individualised exterior design. The GTX-specific front bumper has a new, unique black air intake with a diamond design. The bumper is bordered on the left and right by new daytime running light elements - two LED triangles, one on top of the other, which together look like an arrowhead and are now part of the visual insignia of all new GTX models.

The black elements of the bodywork have a high-gloss finish. This also applies to the redesigned side skirts and the new lower section of the rear end, which is fitted with a diffuser. Also new are the standard 20-inch "Skagen" alloy wheels. In keeping with the GTX style, the wheels feature black-painted inner surfaces and glossy, light-coloured outer surfaces. The 20-inch GTX wheel will be available in black as an option.

Numerous GTX-specific features also individualise the interior of the ID.3 GTX. Standard sports seats (in fabric and imitation leather) come with red stitching and perforated GTX lettering in the front backrests. Customised ergoActive seats in GTX design are also available as an option.

Integrated in red is the GTX lettering in the seat backrests. The front seats are electrically adjustable. The sporty multifunction steering wheel in all GTX versions is also characterised by red stitching and a red application on the lower steering wheel clasp and the GTX lettering integrated there in chrome colour. Also GTX-specific: the different cockpit surface.

Parallel to the debut of the new GTX models, the entire ID.3 model range is being given a new cockpit landscape. The infotainment system has been completely redesigned. The new generation is characterised by a significantly larger touchscreen (diagonal: 12.9 inches) and a new menu structure. In addition, the gear selector lever has been detached from the housing of the enhanced "Digital Cockpit" and designed separately - as in the ID.7 and Tiguan, for example - as a steering column lever.

This creates space for the larger infotainment display. The new IDA voice assistant is also operated by voice. It is designed not only to enable control of many vehicle functions, but also to answer specific questions on all conceivable topics, as it accesses online databases such as Wikipedia and also features ChatGPT integration as a new feature.

Another new addition to the range is a wellness app, which uses pre-configured programmes to adjust various vehicle functions in order to improve well-being while driving or charging.