In Europe, Chinese cars are still halfway between the promises made and the actual reality. They are heralded as the game changers for the European market, but in the end, the details are the reason for poor sales results.

However, the brands and companies in the Far East are not getting tired, and so the year 2024 will be characterised - more than ever - by numerous new arrivals from China, especially in the SUV segment. This is the right time for us to present the most interesting Chinese SUVs for 2024. Whether they are petrol, plug-in hybrids or electric cars.

BYD Seal U

The BYD Seal U is no longer brand new in China, as it has been sold as the Song Plus since 2020. With the facelift in 2023, it came to Europe as a fairly modern SUV with a length of over 4.70 metres, plug-in hybrid and electric drive.

The BYD Seal U DM-i is the plug-in hybrid version that will be launched on several European markets this spring. It has five seats, a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 197 PS electric motor. The electric BYD Seal U still has front-wheel drive, 218 PS, a 71.8 kWh battery and a range of 261 miles (WLTP cycle). The prices are not yet known. However, they are expected to be around €42,000 (approx. £36,000).

GWM Wey 05

With the GWM Wey 05, Great Wall Motor is renewing its range and changing the name of the Wey Coffee 01, but the substance remains unchanged. With a length of 4.87 metres and a plug-in hybrid engine that promises an electric range of 91 miles, which is record-breaking for Europe.

The Wey 05 will soon be launched on the European markets, with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and electric motors with a total of 476 PS and a 39.67 kWh battery. Prices, which are still unofficial, are expected to start at less than €56,000 (approx. £48,000).

Nio EL6

The Nio EL6 (on the market in China as the ES6) is also very promising. A new 4.86 metre-long electric SUV that is able to automatically replace a discharged battery with a charged one in four minutes at one of Nio's 27 swap stations (as of March 2024) across Europe.

This large, locally emission-free SUV has two electric motors, 489 PS and all-wheel drive, with the 75 or 100 kWh battery providing a range of up to 329 miles. In Germany, the Nio EL6 is sold at a base price of €53,500 (£45,500) without the battery. The latter can be purchased for £12,000 (£10,000) or simply leased, an option that gives access to "Power Swap".

Omoda 5

The market launch of the Omoda 5, the petrol-electric SUV that kicks off the new Chery brand's product range, begins in Italy and Spain. The Omoda 5 is 4.40 metres long and is characterised by its SUV coupé shape. It has a technological and minimalist interior.

The petrol version is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo engine with 197 PS (185 PS in Spain), which is combined with front-wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG. In Spain, the base price is a fairly favourable €27,900 (£23,800). The electric version of the Omoda E5 with 204 PS, a 61 kWh battery and a range of 267 miles (WLTP cycle) is also expected in summer 2024, with prices in Spain starting at €35,660 (£30,400).

Smart #3

Although the new Smart #3 is not 100 per cent Chinese, as the brand is backed by a 50/50 joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely, production at the Chinese plant in Xi'an means it is still on this list.

The rounded, modern SUV coupé shape of the Smart #3 conceals the SEA electric platform under the 4.40 metre long body, which uses one or two motors with 272 or 428 PS. The battery with 49 or 66 kWh guarantees a range of up to 283 miles. The price in Germany starts at €38,490 (£32,800). In France it costs at least €37,315, in Spain €39,400.

Sportequipe 8

An Italian brand has just launched a 7-seater plug-in hybrid SUV of Chinese origin. It is the Sportequipe 8, a 4.70 metre long SUV developed in Italy on the basis of the Chinese Chery Tiggo 8 Plus.

It has front-wheel drive and the PHEV drivetrain consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine in combination with two electric motors that deliver a total of 317 PS. The 19.3 kWh battery offers an electric range of 80 kilometres and the base price in Italy is €49,500 (£42,200). In 2024, the Sportequipe 8 plug-in hybrid will also be offered with an LPG system, which is unique in Europe: a car with three fuels, LPG, petrol and electricity.

Xpeng G9

The Xpeng G9 is not new, as it has already been available on the Scandinavian markets since 2023, but the electric SUV should also be available in other European countries by the end of this year.

With a length of 4.89 metres, a high-tech interior and air suspension, it is the largest SUV on this list. Equipped with one or two electric motors with an output of 313 to 551 PS (FWD or AWD), the Xpeng G9 has batteries with 75.8 and 93.1 kWh net and a range of 286 to 466 miles according to the WLTP cycle. In the Netherlands, the base price is €57,990 (£49,400), in Norway it costs the equivalent of €62,400 (£53,200) as an entry-level price.

Zeekr X

Zeekr also has big plans for expansion in Europe and it is already possible to order the new Zeekr X in Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden. The "X" is one of the most compact SUVs on this list, with a length of 4.43 metres and electric rear or all-wheel drive.

Available with one or two electric motors totalling 272 or 428 PS (like its cousin smart #3 with SEA architecture), it has a range of 264 to 283 miles thanks to its 69 kWh battery. In Germany, the price list starts at €44,990 (£38,300) for the Long Range RWD.