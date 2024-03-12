The third generation of the Dacia Duster is available in the UK from £17,295. The new model will be available to order from March 2024 and in dealerships from June 2024. However, the new edition of the affordable SUV is not yet available in the UK configurator. But it is in Spain, which gives us a glimpse of the available colours.

Our favourite would be the terracotta-brown, which tends towards orange (see cover picture). The colour palette is extended by the introduction of Sandstone (metallic paint). Dacia customers can also choose between six other colours: Safari Green Grey, Cedar Green, Terracotta Brown, Dolomite Grey, Mother-of-Pearl Black or Arctic White. Safari Green Grey is the free colour (at least in Spain).

Gallery: Dacia Duster 2024 Colors

The model range of the new Duster is divided into three equipment levels: "Essential" as the basis, "Expression" in the middle and a new range at the top level with two equivalent but different features. The two top trim levels are labelled "Extreme" and "Journey".

Dacia Duster (2024, prices in euros) Essential Expression Extreme Journey ECO-G 100 18,950 20,650 22,150 22,150 TCe 130 22,150 23,650 23,650 TCe 130 4x4 24,650 26,150 26,150 Hybrid 140 25,850 27,350 27,350

With its design with copper-brown accents, the new Duster Extreme has an outdoor look. Standard features include the washable, easy-care upholstery made of "MicroCloud" material, modular roof rails, the innovative YouClip fastening system including 3-in-1 cube and robust rubber floor mats.

The Duster Journey focuses more on elegance and has 18-inch alloy wheels, the new Media Nav Live multimedia system with Connected Navigation or an electric parking brake on board as standard. The colour scheme of the interior is visibly different in the "Extreme" and "Journey" variants.

Dacia Duster Extreme (2024) Dacia Duster Journey (2024) Dacia Duster Extreme (2024)

The new Dacia Duster, which is technically based on the new CMF-B platform, introduces the TCe 130 petrol engine, which represents the first stage of electrification with the 48V mild hybrid drive and a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine is available in 4x2 and 4x4 versions.

The Hybrid 140 engine, which Dacia also introduced in the Jogger at the beginning of 2023, is now being used in the new generation of the Duster. The multi-mode automatic transmission optimises driving comfort and, in conjunction with the energy management system and the 1.2 kWh high-voltage battery, also optimises the vehicle's performance and consumption.

Dacia is the only manufacturer to offer bivalent drive with petrol and LPG for all its models with a combustion engine under the ECO-G label. The new Duster also benefits from the original equipment integration of this technology as a factory-fitted solution. According to Dacia, when the new Duster ECO-G 100 runs on LPG, it emits around 10 per cent less CO2 on average than a comparable petrol engine. In addition, ranges of well over 1,000 kilometres are possible with this engine.

The third model generation of the Duster has once again been designed as a 4x4 variant, which features a modified front design for a greater angle of approach, a different rear axle and increased ground clearance of 217 millimetres, a best value in its competitive environment.

In the new model generation, the off-road capability of the 4x4 version has been increased even further, as the new Duster TCe 130 4x4 is equipped with the new Terrain Control, which offers five driving modes.