Audi is once again experiencing a major crisis. Despite relatively acceptable figures, this has somehow become a permanent state of affairs in recent years. New models are in short supply and there is a lot of movement at the top. In addition to design boss Marc Lichte, new boss Gernot Döllner has also dismissed development director Oliver Hoffmann and is taking over his position himself. At least now we can actually talk about cars again.

Because the facelift of the Audi A3 is finished. The A3 Sportback and A3 Saloon have been given a refresh a good three and a half years after their market launch, and the Ingolstadt-based company is also presenting us with a completely new model. The A3 Allstreet is designed to ride the crossover wave. Anything that is raised and has plastic panelling can't sell badly, can it? There isn't really much competition in this segment either. Kia has the XCeed, but that's about it. By the way, you can read the detailed article on the new A3 Allstreet here.

Exterior

And now to the new features of the conventional A3 variants. You can already see from the pictures - the wheel has not been completely reinvented here. At the front, we see a newly shaped single-frame grille, which is somewhat flatter and wider than before. There are also new skirts.

On the district green A3 Sportback, you can see the S-line exterior, which is almost a bit RS 3-like at the front. This paint colour is just as new as the progressive red on the A3 saloon, which wears the standard aprons. Need a little help? On the left you can see the pre-facelift model, on the right the revised A3.

Audi A3 Sportback S line (2021) Audi A3 Sportback S line (2024)

Audi A3 Sportback (2020) ohne S line ​ Audi A3 Limousine (2024) ohne S line

The rear of the premium compact has also been redesigned, in each case with new bumpers and - in the case of the S-line package - a rather impressive diffuser. Here again, old (left) versus new (right):

Audi A3 Sportback S line (2021) Audi A3 Sportback S line (2024)

The fact that Audi has made a few new daytime running light signatures also shows quite well that this facelift is not a really big revolution. After all, for the first time in the A3 model series, it is possible to select and switch between up to four different digital daytime running light signatures in the MMI. The coming-home/leaving-home lights have also been customised for each signature.

Interior

Inside, Audi has made design changes to the centre console, air vents and the gear selector lever. The scope of the ambient lighting and the standard equipment have also been extended. A multifunction leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, ambient lighting package and an adjustable centre armrest at the front are now always on board.

The front doors are illuminated over a large area as a completely new design element. The fabric panel was lasered 300 times for this purpose. A light source in the door panelling backlights five segments, dynamically when the doors are opened and closed.

Also new: a 3D sound system from Sonos and two new decorative inlays - one made entirely from recycled polyester, the other in Dinamica microfibre material. The latter is also available as a seat cover. It is designed to feel like suede, but is also made partly from recycled polyester.

Connectivity

In addition to a digital radio and the 10.1-inch infotainment display, the Audi Virtual Cockpit and an inductive charging option for smartphones are now also on board. The four rings also provide two USB-C charging ports in the centre console and two further ports in the rear.

For an extra charge, you can get MMI Navigation Plus including access to the app store, which allows you to use many applications directly on the vehicle display and also via voice commands. Amazon Alexa is also included.

Gallery: Audi A3 Limousine (2024)

13 Photos

If you tend to forget things when ordering, the A3 comes to your aid with "Functions on Demand". This allows you to book up to five functions from the areas of infotainment and comfort online via the so-called myAudi app after purchasing the vehicle. These include the aforementioned Navigation Plus, the smartphone interface for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, High Beam Assist and the upgrade from automatic climate control to dual-zone automatic climate control. Everything from one month to 1-3 years to forever, depending on your preference.

Drives

When UK ordering starts in April, the A3s will initially be available with the 150 PS 1.5-litre petrol engine (35 TFSI) and the 2.0-litre diesel engine (35 TDI), also with 150 PS both with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. A 6-speed manual gearbox will then also be available for the petrol engine. According to Audi UK, further combustion-only variants will arrive later in 2024, with a plug-in hybrid also arriving at the end of the year.

As part of the facelift, the sporty S3 received a technical upgrade that should delight fans of driving dynamics. In addition to the power increase to 333 PS, it will also be able to boast the much more agile torque-splitting all-wheel drive, which we know from the Golf R and its big brother, the RS 3, among others. We do not yet know what will happen with the latter. It is currently not configurable.

Prices

In the UK pricing hasn't been released yet, but will do so when orders for the updated A3 begin in mid-April.

All A3 models are built at the Ingolstadt plant. The Sportback with 35 TFSI and S-Tronic starts at €35,650 in Germany. The surcharge for the saloon is €800. The higher A3 Allstreet is available as a 35 TFSI with S-Tronic from €37,450.