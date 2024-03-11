Nürburgring: 7 minutes and 7 seconds... Laguna Seca : 1 minute and 27 seconds....

These are the figures for the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. Quite simply, it's the most powerful production Porsche in history, capable of setting the highest records (for electric cars) on the legendary German and American circuits.

That's a lot of power when you've got 1,108 PS and 1,340 Nm of torque. The German saloon has become a kind of rocket ship with breathtaking figures. Here's what you need to know about it.

Exaggerated and excessive

First of all, the versions. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is available both as a 'normal' version and with the Weissach pack, a name that has always identified the most extreme variants at Zuffenhausen, and the Taycan is no exception.

But let's proceed in order. The Turbo GT is powered by a powertrain that uses a new, more powerful rear-mounted pulse inverter motor with a maximum current of 900 amps, 300 more than in the rest of the range. The result is more power and torque but not only that, silicon carbide has been used as a semiconductor material enabling higher switching frequencies.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

The result: 789 PS of base power, 1,033 PS with Launch Control in overboost mode and 1,108 PS for a maximum of 2 seconds. Translated, this means 0-62 mph in 2.3 seconds on the Taycan Turbo GT and 2.2 seconds on the version with the Weissach pack.

Want even more? Porsche claims a 0-124 mph time of 6.6 seconds for the former and 6.4 seconds for the latter, with top speeds of 180 and 190 mph respectively. No mention is made of the batteries, but they should be 98 kWh, for a maximum range of 345 miles. Of course, if the powertrain is used to its full potential, the range will be significantly reduced.

Not just a question of the motor

There are, of course, other modifications that make the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT truly unique and more extreme than ever. These include the standard Dynamics Pack with Porsche Active Ride suspension with GT-specific tuning, special high-performance tyres, 21-inch forged wheels and a weight-optimised carbon-ceramic braking system.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, the front Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, the front rims

Speaking of weight, the most powerful Taycan of all time is 75 kg lighter than the Turbo S thanks to the massive use of carbon fibre, used for the centre pillars, mirror caps, side skirts and the boot lid without the self-closing system. Every detail counts, and there are also lightweight CFRP seats with a specific design.

How to recognise it

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT tries to be (almost) inconspicuous, blending in with its peers, unless you opt for the Weissach pack, which includes a fixed rear spoiler offering 220 kg of downforce as standard. Then there are various additional aerodynamic elements, such as the new front diffuser. Both versions come with LED matrix headlamps as standard and, on request and at no extra cost, HD LED matrix headlamps. The rear also features Turbo GT lettering.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, the rear wing Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, the interior

The interior features the aforementioned wraparound seats with exposed carbon fibre and, as with the headlamps, electrically adjustable seats are available at no extra cost.

If the Weissach pack is chosen, there are no rear seats, no floor mats and no Chrono Pack central clock, so that, thanks also to other improvements, such as a single manually-opening load hatch, a further 70kg is saved compared with the Turbo GT.

On sale today in the UK and Ireland, prices for the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT start at £186,300 and deliveries are due to begin in the spring.