The future of the Nissan GT-R has long been debated. Even though it was withdrawn in Europe a few years ago for reasons related to emissions and noise regulations for new models, 'Godzilla' remains popular all over the world, including Japan of course.

It is precisely from the Land of the Rising Sun that some rumours are coming in about the current generation R35, which could leave the market as of 2025.

Ripe times

Launched in 2007 and constantly renewed, the R35 is certainly one of the longest-lived supercars ever produced. According to a report in the Japanese media Mag X, next year could mark the end of this model, at least as we have come to know it.

Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition 2024

According to the magazine's report (which has not been officially confirmed by the company), Nissan is planning a final version of 1,500 examples, 300 of which will be signed Nismo.

It is not clear whether these models will be dedicated exclusively to Japan or to all markets and, at the same time, it is not specified whether there will be changes to the aesthetics, equipment or powertrain. In this regard, there have been reports in the past of a possible V6 potentially touching the 710 PS and 780 Nm of the Italdesign GT-R50.

From model year 2024 to pure electric

Meanwhile, in Japan, the GT-R was recently updated with Model Year 2024. For the occasion, the styling and interior have been revised and the new Nismo Special Edition and T-Spec trim have been added, while the 3.8-litre six-cylinder delivers 570 PS (600 PS in the Nismo).

Nissan Hyper Force concept

The fact remains that after 2025 Nissan may concentrate all its efforts on the next generation. The latest rumours speak of a 100% electric model based on the Hyper Force concept arriving by 2030, which could be equipped with solid-state batteries. Thus, the GT-R could have performance capable of seriously challenging its European competitors. We will keep you updated.