Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 2.04 million cars last year, and the same number in 2022. While, as we recently reported, electric cars are apparently not making as much progress as hoped, the luxury segment of the Swabians continues to boom. People want Maybach (+19 %), G-Class (+11 %) and AMG (+4 %). So, they giving you more of it, such as the new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+.

The names for an AMG E-Class have also been shorter in the past. On the other hand, the debut has arrived reasonably quick. Not even eleven months after the premiere of the normal E-Class variants, Affalterbach is already sending its first business stallion into the race and directly as a saloon AND estate.

Drive

The new E 53 is the first plug-in hybrid E with the AMG logo, and to appease the PHEV complainers, it has obviously been flooded with power. The combination of 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo and permanently excited electric synchronous motor provides a system output of 585 PS and 750 Nm. If you use the new Race Start (optional as part of the Dynamic Plus package), you even get 612 PS for a short time. And yep, that's exactly the output of the last AMG E 63 S. Blimey.

The six-cylinder engine is already familiar from earlier AMG derivatives. Here it delivers 449 PS, 14 PS more than the E 53 of the previous W213 model series. The maximum torque: 560 Nm. Updates to the R6 include a new twin-scroll turbocharger with higher boost pressure (1.5 bar instead of the previous 1.1 bar), reprogrammed software, an additional front radiator and a wheel arch cooler. The electric motor integrated into the 9-speed gearbox contributes 163 PS and 480 Nm.

AMG has not yet commented on the weight. However, as the E 400 e with four-cylinder plug-in hybrid already scratches the 2.3 tonne mark, the new E 53 is likely to be a veritable heavyweight. The driving performance is nevertheless brutal. It can go from 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds at best, with a top speed of up to 174 mph. Purely electrically, up to 87 mph is possible.

The 400-volt traction battery has a gross capacity of 28.6 kWh and is installed in the rear under the boot floor. The manufacturer promises a purely electric range of 56 to 63 miles.

A charger with 11 kW charging power is on board for charging with alternating current. A 60 kW DC fast charger for direct current is also available on request. This should allow the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% around 20 minutes. The recuperation power can be adjusted in three stages and is up to 120 kW.

Driving dynamics

To ensure that the E 53 drives as you would expect from a 585 PS sports model, the gentlemen from Affalterbach have reinforced the body shell considerably. This includes a strut tower brace at the front, a torsion plate under the engine, which is also connected to the longitudinal members, and further struts on the rear axle.

Further dynamisation measures include AMG all-wheel drive, a newly tuned adaptive AMG sports suspension, a wider track at the front, stiffer rubber mounts on the rear axle, rear axle steering as standard, 19 to 21-inch wheels and more powerful brakes with four-piston callipers and 370 mm discs at the front and single-piston callipers and 360 mm discs at the rear.

Design/interior

The fact that the new AMG E 53 Hybrid looks crisper than a conventional E-Class is recognisable at first glance, but let's take a closer look at the details. For example, there is the Panamericana grille with vertical slats and lighting, front wings/fenders that are eleven millimetres wider (on each side), independent aprons and side skirts, as well as a diffuser into which the four round tailpipe trims are integrated. The saloon also has a spoiler lip on the boot lid.

Inside, there is a translucent trim in grey open-pore ash wood, which only the E 53 has. The MBUX Superscreen with passenger monitor is available as an option. MBUX itself offers AMG-specific displays and features as well as the additional menu contents AMG Performance and AMG Track Pace (optional). There are also hybrid-specific displays and functions. Electrically adjustable AMG sports seats are fitted as standard. The AMG Performance seat is available for an extra charge.

Prices/market launch

As always, AMG is offering an "Edition 1" package with numerous optional extras and visual features for one year at the market launch of the new E 53. The manufacturer has not yet commented on the market launch itself or the prices. We will inform you as soon as we know more details.