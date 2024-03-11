It is a historic moment for the Jaguar Land Rover group. Especially for Jaguar, which is preparing to make the transition to a 100 per cent electric car range. The British manufacturer will produce cars with a combustion engine for a few more weeks. Then it's done.

The biggest problem to be dealt with in the near future concerns the production lines. These will be stopped in June in order to be adapted to the production of zero-emission cars, which will arrive no earlier than 2025. But during this 'settling in' period, how will sales continuity be ensured?

They are all gone

Joe Eberhardt, CEO of JPR North America, told Road & Track magazine that dealerships will continue to receive cars on a fairly normal basis throughout the second half of the year. In order for that to happen, current production is being reviewed and they will be able to stock up ahead of the scheduled stop in the summer.

"We will have such a pace that the cars produced between now and June will be sufficient to take us to the launch of the new models without interruption," explained Eberhardt.

Jaguar is also working on pilot projects for the second life of batteries

Looking at the models currently on sale, Jaguar has made it known that the F-Type sports car is already being phased out, with the last examples being prepared for delivery to customers. The F-Pace and E-Pace SUVs and the XF and XE saloons, on the other hand, will run until June. Then they too will be stopped.

By the end of the year, the electric I-Pace will also be stopped, but it is built by Magna Steyr in its factory in Austria.

Start again with electric luxury

From June, all Jaguar plants will prepare for the production of the next generation of electric models. From what is known, the first to be unveiled will be a four-door GT with an innovative design. The top management has lost no opportunity in the past to say that this is an exuberant and bold car that looks like nothing that has been seen before.

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV

The car, like the other electric cars coming from 2025 onwards, will be built on the Jaguar Electrified Architecture (JEA) platform, which was developed with an investment of more than £850 million. In total, the Jaguar Land Rover group plans to spend £15 billion over five years to support the transition.

The company's effort towards zero emissions is such that, according to JLR Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern, designers and engineers have worked on as many as 18 different models. This is how the way has been found to lead the brand towards an electric and even more exclusive future.