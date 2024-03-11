In a landmark victory for the electric vehicle industry, the Kia EV9 has clinched the prestigious title of UK Car of the Year 2024. The announcement comes hot on the heels of electric vehicles dominating the initial round of voting at the аwards earlier this March when out of the seven winners unveiled, a remarkable five were fully electric.

The UK Car of the Year awards, which honour the finest new vehicles available to British consumers across eight distinct categories, are adjudicated by a panel of 30 esteemed journalists spanning automotive, business, and tech publications across the UK. Eligible contenders for the awards must have been introduced to the market within the preceding 12 months.

The Kia EV9 not only secured the top accolade but also clinched victory in the fiercely contested Large Crossover category. Judges commended the EV9 for its inherent practicality, contemporary design, and impressive electric driving range.

Here's the full list of UK Car of the Year Awards 2024 category winners:

Small Car – Renault Clio

Family Car – Hyundai Ioniq 6

Small Crossover – Volvo EX30

Medium Crossover – Fisker Ocean

Large Crossover – Kia EV9

Executive Car – BMW i5

Performance Car – Honda Civic Type R

“The uberpractical Kia EV9 could be the vehicle that gets more drivers out of their petrol or diesel car than any other model. Seven seats, loaded with technology, premium quality and enough miles from the battery to cure almost every case of range anxiety – plus it’s fantastic to drive, too,” John Challen, co-chairman, UK Car of the Year Awards, commented. “The fact that nearly half of our judging panel chose the Kia as the UK Car of the Year 2024 is a massive vote of confidence in what is a seriously impressive and hugely appealing car.”

“It is a huge honour for Kia UK to be awarded a category win and the overall Car of the Year accolade in this year’s UK Car of the Year Awards. We’re delighted that the judges agree just how impressive the EV9 is. The recognition is made all the more significant, having been judged by some of the UK’s most influential and respected journalists from across automotive, business and technology industries. We are grateful to the judges for their hard work appraising this year's contenders. This well-respected award also gives our 190-strong UK dealer network a boost, as it continues to support customers on their electrification journey and deliver them the UK’s best car,” Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia UK, added.

This triumph at the 2024 UK Car of the Year Awards marks another milestone in the EV9's journey so far. Having debuted on the UK market in January 2024, the EV9 had already been selected as a finalist for the 2024 European Car of the Year awards and earned a spot as one of the top three finalists for the 2024 World Car Awards, set to be revealed at the New York International Auto Show on 27 March 2024.

Priced from £65,025 on-the-road, the Kia EV9 offers consumers a choice between six- or seven-seat configurations, rear- or all-wheel drive powertrains, and three trim levels. The family SUV has an electric driving range of up to 349 miles (WLTP combined) on a single charge of its standard 99.8-kWh battery, complemented by ultra-fast charging adding 154 miles in just 15 minutes.