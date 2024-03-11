Lotus has lifted the veil on the UK pricing and specifications of its inaugural electric hyper-GT, the Emeya. The company has also introduced an online configurator for the Emeya, allowing customers to tailor and customise their vehicles before purchasing. The vehicle, touted to set new standards in the EV segment, is scheduled to be delivered to European customers starting in the third quarter of this year.

In the UK, the Emeya offers a palette of six colours, featuring two new finishes now available as exterior options across Lotus' electric vehicle range - Boreal Grey and Fireglow Orange. The lineup is further complemented by Solar Yellow, Akoya White, Stellar Black, and Kaimu Grey.

In terms of pricing, Lotus has positioned the Emeya competitively within the luxury GT segment, offering three variants:

- Emeya: base model starting at £94,950

- Emeya S: beginning from £107,450, representing an even better-equipped model

- Emeya R: the flagship variant, with prices starting at £129,950

Following its launch in China on 18 January, the Emeya is poised to make its way to UK and European customers in the third quarter of 2024. More detailed information regarding market availability will be disclosed closer to the release date.

In terms of what the Emeya has to offer, Lotus has ingeniously optimised the design layout of the batteries in its vehicles, enabling a 20 per cent increase in cell packaging within the same space. This innovation translates to market-leading charging capabilities for the Emeya. Notably, when utilising a 350-kW DC fast charger, the Emeya can achieve a 10-80 per cent charge within 18 minutes, boasting a maximum WLTP range of 379 miles.

Performance-wise, the Emeya and Emeya S variants produce 612 PS, accelerating from 0-62 mph in just 4.15 seconds and reaching a top speed of 155 mph. The flagship Emeya R variant ups the ante with 918 PS, achieving an acceleration of 0-62 mph in a staggering 2.78 seconds and boasting a top speed of 159 mph.

Measuring 5.13 metres in length with a wheelbase of 3.06 metres, and 2 metres in width, the Emeya competes with rivals such as the Audi e-tron GT, BMW i5, Mercedes-AMG EQE, Porsche Taycan, and Tesla Model S. The cabin offers either five seats or four independent sports seats, complete with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. Additionally, the boot has a capacity of 426 litres in the four-passenger variant and 509 litres in the five-passenger configuration.