The Renault ZOE is one of the most popular electric city cars on the market, but over the years it has been replaced by other competitors. These include the electric Opel-Vauxhall Corsa and the Peugeot e-208, while the new Citroën ë-C3 and Lancia Ypsilon are also claiming a slice of the cake.

If you were interested in buying the new Renault ZOE, it's too late. The Renault ZOE has quietly bid farewell to the Spanish market, and this decision will soon be extended to many other European countries.

Renault ZOE range

But let's face it, this car set the standard for many competitors and, even today, it has survived with dignity. That's why Motor1.com wants to pay tribute to it and take a look at what its range had to offer.

The entry-level version was called the R110. With a power output of 108 PS and torque of 225 Nm, it accelerated from 0 to 62 mph in 11.4 seconds and reached a top speed of 84 mph. The 52 kWh battery gave it a very attractive range: up to 245 miles, according to the WLTP cycle.

Customers looking for higher performance could opt for the R135 variant. In this case, it produced 136 PS, improving acceleration to 9.5 seconds, with a top speed of 87 mph. The battery was identical, with a WLTP rating of 239 mph (224 with 17-inch wheels).

In terms of charging time, it took 16 hours and 10 minutes at 3.7 kW and 6 hours at 11 kW to reach 80%. These figures have been reduced to 3 hours at 22 kW or 1 hour and 10 minutes in direct current at 50 kW.

A practical car for city driving

With a length of 4.08 metres and a wheelbase of 2.58 metres, the Renault ZOE offers decent interior space. The luggage compartment is not bad either, with a capacity of 338 litres.

Equipment included lane departure warning, parking aid with camera, induction charger, blind spot sensor, LED headlights, automatic emergency braking, navigation system and 9.3-inch screen, traffic sign recognition, cruise control/speed limiter and hands-free card.

The latest Renault ZOE is still on sale in countries such as the UK, France and Italy, with three possible trim levels: Techno and the luxurious Iconic levels in the UK whilst Equilibre, Evolution and also Iconic for the later other market. In the UK prices start at £31,195 and at €31,100 for French customers and €33,500 for Italian customers.

If you're looking to buy an electric city car from Renault, you'll want to keep an eye out for the new Renault 5 E-TECH.

