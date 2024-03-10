Although winter wants to stay with us with the last snowfalls of the season, we are looking forward to the spring that is just around the corner, and what better way to start it than by buying a cheap camper van!

We suggest taking a look at a camper van from the company Benimar, from Castellón Spain. Specifically, its most affordable model, the Benivan 100, which you'll be pleased to know is based on the Fiat Ducato and is 5.4 metres long.

Looking at different websites, we have seen that it costs just under €60,000 (approx. £50,000), which is not bad for a new, well-equipped model like this one.

It lacks nothing

Before we talk about the camper van itself, you should know that the engine that powers this van is the 140 PS 2.2-litre Multijet diesel engine, which works with a six-speed manual gearbox. It's a perfect duo in terms of performance, fuel consumption and reliability.

The Benivan 100 is not just a camper van for couples, but also for families with a child or even for several friends, as it has four seats for travelling and up to three sleeping places. The main bed, which sleeps two, is 190 cm long and 130 cm wide.

The cabin also comes with a full galley: two burners, 70-litre fridge and sink. The bathroom is also fully equipped, with a washbasin, toilet and shower.

Heated and heated

But the best thing is that you can travel with it at any time of the year without fear of cold nights, as it includes a stationary oil heating system and a water heater.

If you are a discerning customer and want even more buying arguments, the Benivan 100 has them. For example, swivelling front seats for a four-seater dinette, extendable table, electric step for access to the interior, mosquito nets (essential in summer), sunblinds and 100-litre clean and grey water tanks.

Want to find destinations in the countryside, far from civilisation? Then Traction Plus advanced traction control improves traction on low-grip surfaces. Add good tyres and you can go a long way with this Spanish van.

If you want more sleeping space, it's possible to add an optional pull-up bed. There are also other interesting extras if you have a budget of more than the £50,000 we mentioned at the beginning. All in all, it seems like an ideal purchase to start the spring travelling and enjoying yourself, right?

Sources: Autocaravanas Norte and Ac.llar