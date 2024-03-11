No one doubts that the Renault Clio V6 is one of the most unique sports cars of the 21st century. That's why it's astonishing and painful to see an abandoned example. Fortunately, the car you are looking at in the attached photos is a replica and not a real model.

What do we know about it? Little, to be honest. Just that it was in the UK (in fact, it is right-hand drive). The photos were posted in August 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, on the UK Barn Finds Facebook profile.

While it's easy to see at first glance that it's a copy of the Clio V6 Phase 1, there's certainly some work to be done on it. There's no lack of a central twin tailpipes or a body widening kit. The tracks are left untouched, so the tyres are almost hidden.

The front bumper is intended to resemble the original, and the side of the car has the characteristic fins that are used for the engine (in the rear mounted position, remember) to draw air and also to cool it properly.

Mysterious abandonment

Interestingly, the completely rickety interior includes leather front seats with Renault Sport lettering on the back, which look like they've been taken from a real V6.

This copy does have rear seats, although they are occupied by the boot lid and various components. Why did this car end up abandoned? We'd love to know its story, but unfortunately it's not going to happen.

The Clio V6 Phase 1 was on sale between 2001 and 2003. It was powered by a naturally aspirated 3.0-litre V6 engine with 230 PS and a six-speed manual gearbox. The two-seater accelerated from 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds and reached 155 mph.

When it went on sale, it cost £25,995 in the UK market. Rear-wheel drive and the absence of ESP stability control made it a tricky car to drive, but I'm sure you'd love to have one in your garage, wouldn't you?