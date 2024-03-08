The A4 will become the A5. Audi's mid-size saloon (and the estate as well) will retain the combustion engine, but will have to change its numbering and adopt the odd number that will in the future distinguish the models with cylinders, pistons and crankshafts from those with electric motors in the brand's new internal hierarchy.

In recent months, the new A5 (the saloon version of which will presumably be called the Sportback) has been photographed several times as a prototype, which shows that the market launch is getting ever closer. It will be ready before the end of this year, and this is what the new model could look like.

No loss of sportiness

In our rendering, it is immediately apparent that the proportions of the A5 will hardly change compared to the current model. The saloon is expected to retain a length of around 4.76 metres and a height of 1.43 metres. The styling will continue to be sporty, with a set-back rear end reminiscent of coupés.

Audi A5 Sportback (2024) als Rendering von Motor1.com

The main change is the front design with the new hexagonal single-frame radiator grille, which is positioned above a large trapezoidal element to emphasise the front end even more. The headlights with Matrix LED technology will be slimmer, while the beltline will be slightly higher to emphasise the muscularity of the flanks.

The dynamic look should not come at the expense of space, with Audi possibly providing a few centimetres more for the legs of rear passengers and ten litres more for luggage. What else will happen in the interior? Wait and see! So far, Audi has been able to conceal this quite well.

Possible engines

As already mentioned, the Audi A5 Sportback will be powered by combustion engines, but will still feature a high degree of electrification. The range will include petrol and diesel versions, with the petrol versions expected to be available as both mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

Audi A5 Sportback (2024) als Erlkönig

Currently, only mild hybrid variants with outputs between 150 and 341 PS are on the list (the latter figure is achieved by the S4 and S5) as well as the non-electrified 450 PS RS 4 Avant and RS 5 Sportback. The RS 5 in particular could receive an unprecedented plug-in hybrid powertrain, with an output of over 500 PS and the ability to drive several kilometres on electricity. The 8-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive have been confirmed.